Where to Watch Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Online for Free

Discover where to stream Disney's Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir (Miraculous Ladybug) Season 6 online for free.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 debuted on January 25, following a 451-day gap since the season 5 finale.

The animated series, created by Thomas Astruc, continues to explore Marinette and Adrien's superhero adventures in Paris, battling Hawk Moth and facing new threats like Lila Rossi.

With its previous season ending on a dramatic note, anticipation for the new episodes has been high, especially as the show remains -demand for children.

How To Find Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 for Free

Miraculous Ladybug

Fans of Miraculous Ladybug can stream Season 6 for free online in the U.S. through DisneyNOW and YouTube.

To watch on DisneyNOW, sign up for a free account, use the search bar to look for "Miraculous," and select the red poster for full episodes (note: the other poster is for Shorts).

Episodes from Season 6 are available to stream as they air, providing an alternative for those without live TV access.

Additionally, viewers can revisit the dramatic Season 5 finale on YouTube. Notably, Season 6 won't be added to Disney+ until after the first batch of episodes have aired on Disney Channel.

Season 6's first batch of episodes is expected to stream on Disney+ in Spring 2025, approximately two months after the premiere of Episode 6 on February 22.

All Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 episodes are confirmed to air at 11 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD in the U.S.

Upcoming episodes, which all air on Wednesdays, include "The Illustrahater" on January 25, "Sublimation" on February 1, "Daddycop" on February 8, "Werepapas" on February 15, and "Climatiqueen" on February 22.

You can watch Season 6 Episode 1 in full here:

What Is Season 6 of Miraculous Ladybug About?

Season 6 of Miraculous Ladybug features redesigned superhero costumes and new visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5.

In Season 6, Marinette and Adrien take significant steps in their relationship. They attempt their first official date despite Marinette’s anxiety and the interference of a newly akumatized villain, The Illustrhater.

The season's first episode introduces a mysterious new enemy targeting the heroes’ Miraculous while highlighting themes of courage and self-belief.

With a mix of high-stakes action and emotional development, fans can expect revelations and growth as the characters navigate their dual lives as students and superheroes.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 is streaming on DisneyNOW and YouTube.