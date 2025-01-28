The arrival of the next episode of the French animated series Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is imminent.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, an animated superhero show that draws heavy inspiration from anime favorite Sailor Moon, follows the crime-fighting exploits of Marinette DuPain-Cheng and her superpowered alter-ego, Ladybug. Marinette’s crush, Adrien, typically joins forces with Ladybug as the heroic Cat Noir.

The cartoon has been a strong performer for the House of Mouse, which distributes Miraculous internationally. Miraculous also consistently pulls in solid numbers on Disney+.

Here’s When Miraculous Will Air New Episodes on Disney Channel

Disney

Disney Channel, the U.S. home of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, has confirmed that it will broadcast the series' next episode on Saturday, February 1.

Episode 3 of the long-delayed Miraculous Season 6 debuts in its established time slot of 11 a.m. ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD.

The full schedule for the next four episodes of Miraculous, each releasing at 11 a.m. ET, can be seen below:

Episode 3: "Sublimation" - February 1

Episode 4: "Daddycop" - February 8

Episode 5: "Werepapas" - February 15

Episode 6: "Climatiqueen" - February 22

Starting with Season 6, Miraculous’ visuals have seen a significant upgrade. Not only were the character designs revamped, but the series is now being rendered with Unreal Engine, which also powers the massively popular game Fortnite.

What Might Happen on the Next Miraculous Episode?

In Miraculous, Marinette and Adrien are deeply in love, but in a twist, neither is aware of the other’s superhero persona (similar to versions of Superman and Lois Lane’s romance, with some creative liberties taken).

Throughout the show, there have been numerous close calls in which the heroes' secret identities have been revealed, but the status quo remains.

Being a largely episodic series, Miraculous has only light serialization. Every episode presents a new problem, villain, or adventure for the protagonists to tackle. It also means that the plot of any forthcoming installment is challenging to guess.

In the most recent episode, Adrien and Marinette go on their first official date together. An awkward encounter ensues, as neither of the two teens has a firm grasp on how to act around each other.

Perhaps serendipitously, the date is interrupted when a villain named The Illustrhater begins causing trouble. This forces the lovebirds to transform into Ladybug and Cat Noir to stop her.

It is possible that February 1's all-new half-hour will follow up on the previous week's events and give Marinette and Adrien another chance at their date. However, this is unconfirmed; given the slow-burn nature of their romantic dynamic, fans may still have to wait for that story beat to return.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir airs on Disney Channel and Disney XD on Saturdays at 11 a.m. The first five seasons are streaming on Disney+.