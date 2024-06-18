Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Announces Release Window

An official flyer provided a release window for Season 6 of the French animation show Miraculous Ladybug.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is a superhero "webisode" series created by Thomas Astruc. It focuses on Parisian teenagers Marinette and Adrien, who become Ladybug and Cat Noir to fight supervillains.

In the United States, Seasons 1 and 2 of Miraculous Ladybug are on Disney+, and the series also airs episodes on Disney Channel. As of writing, Miraculous Ladybug Seasons 1-6 have been released overseas, with Season 6 on the horizon.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Release Window

A flyer distributed at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival confirmed that Season 6 of Miraculous Ladybug will premiere this winter.

While an exact premiere date is missing from the image, it specifically states that Season 6 is "launching Winter '24," indicating that it will be released in December 2024.

In addition, a new Season 6 teaser trailer for Miraculous Ladybug was shown at the festival, revealing key plot points heading into the new episodes.

Set between the events of the Season 5 finale and Season 6's premiere, it shows Bug Noir's confrontation with Adrien and Kagami and Marinette dealing with the aftermath of Gabriel's wish that reset the universe.

Marinette transforms into Bug Noir and heads to London to save Adrien and Kagami. Meanwhile, a new villain, likely Cerise, who can manipulate time, threatens to uncover Ladybug's identity and steal the Miraculouses.

What To Expect in Miraculous Ladybug Season 6

In Miraculous Ladybug Season 6, fans can expect significant character transformations, new villains, and intense battles.

Key characters like Chloé Bourgeois and Zoé Bourgeois will evolve, with Zoé taking up the mantle of Vesperia. Adrien Agreste and Luka Couffaine will navigate their roles as Aspik and Viperion, respectively.

After acquiring the Butterfly Miraculous, Cerise emerges as a new primary antagonist. Emotional arcs, particularly those involving Marinette's secret identity and relationships with Adrien and Kagami, will be explored.

The season is also expected to introduce new superhero allies and delve into the aftermath of Gabriel Agreste's actions, promising high-stakes battles and complex character dynamics.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Miraculous Ladybug are streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

