Million Dollar Secret Netflix Spoilers: Who Wins? These 2 Contestants Have Already Been Teased as the Winner, According to Fans

Some believe they have figured out who will win Netflix's new Million Dollar Secret reality show by using a method invented for Survivor.

Million Dollar Listing has an interesting premise. Among 12 contestants hides an undercover millionaire. To keep their money and win the game, they must avoid being found out and eliminated by the rest of the field.

Unlike a lot of other Netflix series, Million Dollar Secret didn't release all of its episodes at one time. Instead, the first three premiered on March 26. Three more (episodes 4-6) came out on April 2, and then the final two are set to be released on April 9.

The show has been received extremely well by subscribers, and, since its release, many have taken an interest to one specific player in particular.

Who Is Going to Win Million Dollar Secret? Spoilers Speculation

Netflix subscribers won't officially find out who will win Million Dollar Secret until the final episode is released on April 9, but some believe they have already figured out who will finish on top.

According to a Reddit post from user u/Alternative_Run_6175, either Samantha Hubbard or Cara Kies is going to win Million Dollar Secret. The user's prediction does not just come from a hunch, though, but rather a statistical method known as "edgic."

The word edgic comes from combining the words "editing" and "logic." In simple terms, edgic is when someone gives each contestant a grade based on how they are portrayed, the percentage of screen-time they have, and other factors.

The method was invented by Survivor fans to figure out who would win each season, and it has proved to be quite accurate.

Each grade consists of three properties: rating, tone, and visibility. In the chart that the Reddit user created of the Million Dollar Secret contestants, Samantha has been portrayed as having a complex personality in each of the first three episodes.

Netflix

Samantha has also either had a super positive or positive tone in each of the first three episodes, while maxing out at a 5 on the visibility scale in two of those episodes (she was a four out of five in the other).

Since Samantha's personality has been so fleshed out, she is always very positive (and, in turn, likable), and has had a lot of screen time, it puts her in an excellent position to win the game.

In Survivor, winners often have the same features as Samantha. Sometimes winners haven't been featured as prominently as Samantha has, but it seems as though the producers are really trying to get viewers to connect with Samantha, which could be because she will end up winning.

On the other hand, Cara has also been a popular pick by fans to win. However, she does not have nearly the same grades as Samantha on the edgic scale.

Netflix

For example, unlike Samantha, Cara has an "Under the Radar" or "Middle of Road" personality type in the first two episodes. However, she then had a complex personality in Episode 3.

So, in other words, Cara going from under the radar to complex in just three episodes proves the producers are trying to showcase a character arc for her throughout the show.

By taking fans on a journey with her, people will grow more attached and invested in her. So, if she were to win, many would think that she really earned and deserved it.

It is also worth noting that Cara went from having a neutral attitude in Episode 1 to a super positive attitude in Episode 3. This also only adds to the theory that the producers are editing her scenes in a certain way to make her easier to connect with.

Samantha and Cara both have good standings on the edgic scale, but it is also important to describe what a poor rating looks like. As of the end of Episode 3, characters like Lauren seem not to have a good chance to win at all.

This is because, in all three episodes, Lauren was given an "Over the Top" personality rating. In Survivor history, characters who have an over-the-top personality have rarely gone on to win the entire competition. So, historically, Lauren does not have a good chance to win at all.

Based on the edgic scale, it seems as though Samantha and Cara have the best chance to win Million Dollar Secret through Episode 3. However, that could easily change as more episodes are released.

It is also worth noting that the Reddit user has also tracked the confessional count for each contestant. Samantha has had the most confessionals of any contestant, with 22 in the first three episodes. That could also mean that she is the favorite to win since she has been exposed so much, but it could also be setting fans up for a shocking elimination.

Cara, on the other hand, sits right in the middle of the road with 11 confessionals. This only adds to the likelihood of Cara eventually winning. In terms of confessionals, she is getting a decent amount of screentime without being overexposed or pushed onto the audience.

So, statistically, it seems as though Cara may be the favorite to win Million Dollar Secret. However, fans should still keep their eyes on Samantha as well.

The final two episodes of Million Dollar Secret will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, April 9.

