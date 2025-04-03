Meet Cara Kies from Million Dollar Secret Netflix: 5 Things to Know About Contestant

Cara Kies stars as one of the competitors on the first season of Netflix's Million Dollar Secret.

The new reality series, hosted by British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, is a high-stakes twist on the classic childhood game 'Werewolf,' where each contestant is given a box, one of which holds $1 million. It is then that person's goal to hide the fact that they have the money for the game's duration to win it all.

Kies stars alongside Arizona account Manager Sydnee Falkner and 10 other contestants vying for the million-dollar grand prize.

Who Is Cara Kies from Million Dollar Secret - Biography Details

Netflix

Cara Kies Graduated from Rancho Cucamonga High School

Before appearing in Netflix's latest reality TV hit, Cara Kies attended and graduated from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Cucamonga, California.

The 29-year-old graduated from the school in 2013, and her classmates voted her "most likely to be on a magazine cover" (via Instagram).

She joins notable alums like former NFL wide receiver Vincent Brown, U.S. Olympic runner Brenda Martinez, and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who attended Rancho Cucamonga.

Cara Used To Work as a Clown

Cara Kies has shown off her funny bone on Million Dollar Secret, and this, apparently, was something she once used as a potential career.

Kies once worked as a professional clown, performing for children's birthday parties across Southern California. She has said this clown experience could help her in the long run on the series, as she is no stranger to going out of her comfort zone for some cash (per Tudum).

Kies now works as a fry cook at the popular Californian fast food chain In-N-Out Burger.

Cara Is Married to Andreas Kies

By going on Million Dollar Secret, Cara Kies hopes not only to win for herself but also someone at home.

Kies has a husband named Andreas, and the pair have been together for over 10 years. They got engaged in February 2015 and married two years later, in July 2017.

Cara and Andreas continue to have a strong bond, sharing a love of sun-soaked beaches, travel, and outdoor adventures.

Cara Has a Dog Named Banks

While Cara Kies and her husband, Andreas, do not have any kids together, they share a fur baby.

Kies has a dog named Banks, who she and Andreas adopted just over six months before Million Dollar Secret premiered. Kier debuted the cute and curly ball of fur on her personal Instagram page in October 2024, sharing the news that Banks was a new part of the family.

Cara Going All-In on Halloween Is a Yearly Tradition

In the Kies household, Halloween is nothing to be trifled with. Cara has proven to be a Halloween fiend, going all out for the holiday every year.

Over the years, Kies has amassed a collection of stellar couple costumes she does with her husband, Andreas.

These spooky looks have included Anna and Tess Coleman from Freaky Friday, Billy Butcherson and Sarah Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, a pirate and his parrot, and Chucky and his bride, among others.

How To Follow Cara Online

Fans looking to keep up with Cara Kies online can follow the Netflix star on Instagram (@caralidia).