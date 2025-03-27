Meet Sydnee Falkner from Netflix's Million Dollar Secret: 4 Things to Know About Contestant

Sydnee Falkner is among 12 contestants on Netflix's new cash-hunting reality series.

Million Dollar Secret takes the phrase "the pursuit of the almighty dollar" literally as players race to track down the one participant carrying a large sum of cold, hard cash.

Many viewers accused Million Dollar Secret of being derivative of the popular Alan Cumming-hosted The Traitors (complete with its own quirky host in Peter Serafinowicz), but that didn't stop Alaska native Sydnee Falkner from giving the competition series her all.

4 Fun Facts About Sydnee Falkner

Netflix

Sydnee Falkner Graduated From Arizona State University

32-year-old Sydnee Falkner is an alumna of Arizona State University (ASU), located in Tempe, Arizona. She graduated Summa Cum Laude in 2017, earning her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

While she was a student at ASU, Falkner participated in both the Physical Therapy Club and the Exercise is Medicine Club. In addition to being on the Dean's list, she studied abroad in Australia.

Falkner's first three years in higher education were spent at Mesa Community College, also in Arizona.

Sydnee Works as an Account Manager

Falkner's current place of work is at a company called Adhezion Biomedical, which, as its name would suggest, produces medical adhesives. She has worked as an account manager at Adhezion for over two years.

Prior to this, she served as an account manager at two other medical-based businesses, Stryker and Lucira Health.

Sydnee Falkner's first job after graduation was as a physical therapy technician at Whitman Physical Therapy. According to her LinkedIn profile, she was employed there for four months before moving on.

Sydnee Offers Training & Workout Programs

Falkner has also embraced an entrepreneurial spirit through her LLC, Cake Co. Fitness, as she pursues the cash prize on Million Dollar Secret. Users can apply to her specialized personal training program on her official website, which promises to be a "path to empowerment."

Her bio explains that Falkner "aim(s) to help women stop focusing on what they aren't" and setting them on the trail towards self-improvement:

"My mission is to help women, whether they’re unsure of how to start or already on their self-love journey, to fall in love with who they are and work towards who they want to be. Through emphasizing health, mindset work, and self-love, I aim to help women stop focusing on what they aren’t and start transforming into the strong, inspired, and thriving individuals they’ve always dreamed of being."

Sydnee Used to Model

Sydnee Falkner is no stranger to the catwalk. In addition to all her other projects, she dabbled in modeling.

She once participated in an event called Masquerade for the brand Painted Citizen, in which she was covered head-to-toe in body paint (via Falkner's Instagram). She also modeled at Phoenix Fashion Week in 2018.

How To Follow Sydnee Online

Sydnee Falkner can be found on Instagram.

Read all about other hit reality shows in 2025 here.