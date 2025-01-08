Meet Sydnee Peck from Deal or No Deal Island: 5 Things to Know About Contestant

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2's Sydnee Peck has viewers itching to know more about her as she joins the hit reality TV competition.

Based on Howie Mandel's long-running game show, Deal or No Deal Island brings countless new twists and turns with its island setting. After Season 1 shelled out over $1 million in prize money, Season 2 had the tall order of upping the ante and the drama behind a new batch of competitors.

Included in the group of 14 vying for the grand prize is 27-year-old Sydnee Peck, who hails from Redondo Beach, California.

Who Is Sydnee Peck? Biography Details of Deal or No Deal Player

Sydnee Peck

Sydnee Peck Graduated From Columbia University

Having been independent since she was 16, Peck furthered her education by graduating from Columbia University in New York City. There, she studied behavioral neuroscience after caring for her siblings.

Established in 1754, Columbia is well-known as one of the most prestigious schools in the United States. Most students need well over a 4.0 high school GPA to be considered for acceptance into this Ivy League school; other Ivy League schools include Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.

Columbia has four undergraduate programs and 16 graduate programs. It was the first school in the country to grant the Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree. The institute also administers and awards the Pulitzer Prize (for achievements in the United States in journalism, arts, and letters) every year.

Sydnee Works as a PR & Marketing Specialist

When she's not competing for millions of dollars, Peck makes an excellent living as a Public Relations and Marketing Specialist. According to her LinkedIn page, she's held a position at Echo Talent Management in Los Angeles, California since May 2019.

Previously, she worked at Ben Leeds Properties as a Leasing Marketing Specialist from September 2017 until May 2019.

Sydnee Is Engaged

Although little information is available online about Sydnee Peck's relationship, one of her TikTok posts confirmed that she is engaged.

The November 2024 post uses the caption, "My fiancé impersonates Melania all day long," as the two joke about impressions of United States First Lady-elect Melania Trump. This is the only post on her social media about her fiancé, and it does not reveal his name or any other information.

Sydnee Used To Host a Podcast

Before jumping into reality TV, Sydnee Peck used to host her podcast, which can still be heard on Spotify. The Spotify page has three episodes available, which are from February and March 2021.

The description for the podcast, titled I'm Speaking, teases "a psychological analysis" of any number of topics weekly with Peck:

"Welcome to 'I'm Speaking' with Syndee Peck. Tune in every week for a psychological analysis of topics ranging from politics, cults, historical figures, social media, current events, and more."

Episodes on the page as of writing include discussions about holistic health, the Red Pill movement, and the psychology of sexism.

Sydnee Is Confident That She Will Win Deal or No Deal Island

As mentioned, Peck is one of 14 contestants in Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, which kicked off on NBC on January 7. Peck is confident she can come out of the show on top and win the grand prize.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Peck had "no question in [her] mind" that she would win Season 2, expressing her unwillingness to back down:

"I have no question in my mind that I will win this game. I will put myself in any situation, I will put my back up against a wall, I will knock down doors."

In a late December 2024 ad for the new season, Peck told fans she would be "the double-agent puppetmaster" and manipulate the competition any way she can:

"I want to be the double-agent puppetmaster pulling the strings. No one has any idea that that’s what I’m doing."

Show host Joe Manganiello also spoke with Entertainment Weekly, discussing Peck's performance early in the season.

Noting that what fans see at home is "always, ALWAYS, the abridged version of what went on in the jungle," he said it was tough for contestants to hide their emotions during competition.

"Listen, what you see at home is always, ALWAYS, the abridged version of what went on in the jungle. I bug all of the other producers and NBC executives every time I see them about the fact that we should have 3-hour episodes available on Peacock, or episodes with producers' commentary like we used to do with DVDs. To answer your question, it’s really tough to hide what you’re going through emotionally out there on the island. It tests the contestants in ways they are never ready for and those usually wind up being the chef's kiss moments of the season. We all saw that all coming a mile away."

How To Follow Sydnee Peck Online

Those looking to keep up with Sydnee Peck on social media can follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 air on NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Peacock.