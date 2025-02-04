Miles Elliot portrays Yuri, one of the new characters in School Spirits Season 2.

Peyton List stars in Paramount+'s School Spirits, a series about a teenager named Maddie Nears who unexpectedly gets trapped in the afterlife and must attend a ghostly version of high school. The problem is that Maddie isn't actually dead.

In School Spirits, the part of Maddie's classmate, Yuri, is brought to life (or death?) by Miles Elliot.

5 Facts About School Spirits' Miles Elliot

Paramount+

Miles Elliot Graduated From University of Michigan

23-year-old Miles Elliot (born August 21, 2001) is an alumnus of the University of Michigan (UM) in Ann Arbor. During his college studies, Elliot was active in UM's theater program, appearing in productions of Footloose and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Elliot's acting classes in college consisted of voice training and a practical aesthetics workshop taught by Shameless' William H. Macy. Ultimately, Miles Elliot graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting.

Other notable UM's art program graduates include Madonna, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, and the late James Earl Jones.

Miles Got Into Acting Through Musical Theater

Elliot cut his teeth in acting during a production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's memorable stage musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Miles Elliot had only a minor role in the play, but it led to him making connections and getting inspired, as he told Media Mikes in 2012:

“I had done some work with a music theater group where we put on ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat'. I was just part of the ensemble but I started talking to other people in the production who had appeared in various films and television shows. I asked them how I could start doing that and then I asked my parents about it. They told me if it was something that I really wanted to do I could go ahead and do it. I have been acting now for about two and a half years.”

Miles Starred in a Marvel Movie, but Got Cut

Miles Elliot nearly stepped into Sony Pictures' Amazing Spider-Man universe when he was a kid. He was set to appear as Billy Connor, the young son of Rhys Ifans' Dr. Curt Connors aka the Lizard.

Unfortunately, Elliot's appearance as Billy was left on the cutting room floor of 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. The sequence can be viewed on the film's home media release as a deleted scene.

The actor discussed filming his role in the Marvel movie with BSCkids around the time of its original theatrical release. As it turned out, Elliot did his homework, taking the time to research Billy Connors' comic book counterpart:

“My character Billy first appears in 1963 when the comic started. Billy Connors and his mom are in several stories, in fact Billy Connors also turns into a “lizard” at one point. Its complicated, but later on Billy's own father (as 'The Lizard') actually eats him. That was kinda cool to find out, and gross at the same time.”

He also reflected on the fun he had while on set:

“It was awesome. I shot at a few different locations, a house in LA, on the New York streets at the Fox Lot and at a sound stage at Sony. There was a lizard wrangler on set one day and she brought a bunch of really cool, exotic reptiles.”

Additionally, Elliot revealed that his scene partner, Rhys Ifans, was quite the cut-up during shooting:

“There was a scene at a mental hospital where my mom and I go to visit Dr. Connors and Rhys kept cracking jokes making it tough for us to look sad. It was also fun riding around in the golf carts at Sony.“

Miles Won a Young Artist Award

At the 35th Young Artist Awards in 2014, Miles Elliot won Best Performance in a Feature Film. He earned his golden statuette for his lead performance in Camp, a 2013 film about an abused little boy. Elliot played Eli in the movie.

Miles Will Next Star in Ben's Sister

Coming down the pipeline for Elliot is a role in the short film Ben's Sister, written and directed by Emma Weinswig.

The logline for Ben's Sister can be read below (via IMDb):

“Ben, a charismatic fuckboy, must wrestle with his own toxic masculine tendencies when his Freshman sister becomes a pawn in his friend's scheme to win their high school Senior Scavenger Hunt.”

The Many Saints of Newark's Michael Gandolfini also stars in the film.

How To Follow Miles Elliot Online

Miles Elliot can be found on Instagram.

School Spirits is streaming on Paramount+.