Jess Gabor joins the School Spirits cast in Season 2, playing the mysterious Janet.

Gabor brings to life Janet Hamilton in the latest season of the Paramount+ drama, a teen who was killed in the 1950s after what seemed to be a freak accident in a high school chemistry lab.

She is the latest member of the School Spirits cast to get the public spotlight, as fans itch to know more about the 28-year-old actress following her appearance in the series.

4 Things To Know About School Spirits' Jess Gabor

School Spirits

Jess Gabor Studied in LA and Moscow

Despite being only 28 years old (born October 23, 1996), Jess Gabor has seen the world, studying her craft in both Los Angeles as well as Moscow, Russia.

The School Spirits actress is originally from La Crescenta, California, but would go on to study theater and acting at Loyola Marymount University and the Moscow Art Theater (via The Actor's Center).

Gabor started acting thanks to "her mom, who works at Disney would always make her an extra in the films she worked on." After taking a liking to the theater in high school, she eventually decided to pursue it professionally (via Authority Magazine):

"I had the pleasure to interview Actress Jess Gabor. Jess was born and raised in La Crescenta, California. She first got into acting because her mom, who works at Disney would always make her an extra in the films she worked on. Jess started acting in high school (yes she was that theater geek in all the plays) and her parents really instilled the desire for an education. They said she can go to college for anything as long as she goes to college. Theater it was."

She now resides in New York City and is an accomplished member of The Actor’s Center—a prestigious acting fellowship that "provides actors with extraordinary creative opportunities designed to advance their artistic development."

Since studying abroad, Gabor has appeared in several major theatrical productions, including Chekov’s Three Sisters, Our Country Is Good, and Cowboy Mouth to name a few.

Jess Is Best Known for Shameless

Before appearing in School Spirits, fans may have known Jess Gabor for her work in the hit Showtime series, Shameless.

She appeared in 14 episodes of the hit series, starring alongside the likes of Jeremy Allen White and Cameron Monaghan as Kelly Keefe in 14 episodes across the show's ninth and tenth seasons.

Speaking to Authority Magazine about her time on Shameless, Gabor called the experience "incredible," adding it was exciting to be on a cast where "everyone always brings their A-game:"

"I have to say that on ‘Shameless’, every actor is so incredible to watch and act with. Everyone always brings their A game not because it is what is expected of them but because they can’t help but do their best."

She specifically singled out getting to work with the venerable William H. Macy on the series, saying working with him was like the "best acting class I have ever gone to:"

"Specifically, I have gotten the pleasure and privilege of acting along side William H. Macy. Bill directed my first episode. In one scene, I had to play drunk. Bill is the king of acting intoxicated, so he came up to me and gave me a few pointers on the most realistic way to 'be' drunk. That may have been the best acting class I have ever gone to!"

Other notable credits on her resume include Criminal Minds, Confessional, and Grey's Anatomy.

Jess Starred in a Steven Soderbergh-Produced Play

Jess Gabor has not only had the chance to act opposite Hollywood heavyweights but has even worked with some big names on the other side of the curtain as well.

Gabor previously appeared in the Steven Soderbergh play The Fears. Soderbergh (who is best known for his directing work on projects like the Ocean's franchise, Magic Mike, and Traffic) produced the off-Broadway production which told the story of a New York City Buddhist Center and the people that frequent it (via Playbill).

Gabor starred in the play as Katie, a damaged young woman who arrives at the Buddhist Center thinking she may have joined a Satanic cult.

Jess Will Next Appear in The Untitled Christy Martin Biopic

Jess Gabor can next be seen in the upcoming Untitled Christy Martin biopic, where she is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney (who is taking on the film's central role).

Gabor's specific role in the movie has not yet been disclosed, but her casting was confirmed in September 2024 (via Variety), with production having wrapped sometime in November.

The film is expected to be released sometime in 2025, but no specific date has been announced.

Gabor can also be seen in the upcoming short, The Last Hurrah, which is (as of writing) seeking financing.

How To Follow Jess Gabor on Social Media

Fans looking to keep up with Jess Gabor online can follow her on Instagram (@jessgabor).

School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+ but is expected to come to Netflix sometime in the future as well (read more about School Spirits' Season 2 Netflix release plans here).