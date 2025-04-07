School Spirits Season 3: Cast Share Their Wild Ideas for What Might Happen Next (Exclusive)

The Direct sat down with School Spirits actors Kristian Ventura (Simon), Spencer Macpherson (Xavier), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), and Rainbow Wedell (Claire), where they revealed their crazy ideas for Season 3.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for School Spirits Season 2

Season 2 ended in a crazy fashion. After luring Mr. Martin back to the school, the gang is able to trick him out of Mr. Anderson's body and back into the afterlife.

After an uncomfortable amount of close calls, Peyton List's Maddie also finally makes it back into her living body, leaving the afterlife after two seasons. However, in return, Simon is somehow, accidentally, pulled into the afterlife himself—with no way out.

Here's What the Cast of School Spirits Wants to See In Season 3

The School Spirits Cast Has Some Crazy Ideas For Season 3

Editor's note: This interview was conducted before School Spirits was officially renewed for Season 3, which it now is.

The Direct: "For all of you, a two-part question: first, just, how do we all feel about a potential Season 3? Is it feeling good? And then, hypothetically, if Season 3 is green-lit, what do you want to explore with your characters next?"

Kiara Pichardo: I mean, I feel like there's a good chance for a Season 3. I don't know. I'm praying, amen, amen... What do I want to see in the third season for our character in general?... More twists and turns like [Mr. Martin switching with Mr. Anderston], because no one, I'm pretty sure no one, saw that coming that Mr. Anderson was going to switch with Mr. Martin was going to go into, you know, and just seeing how that comes about. Because if he can do that, and then go back, are we going to be able to do that? Are we going to switch with, like, am I going to switch with Sarah? Is Xavier going to switch with Nick? Spencer Macpherson: That would be a good episode where it's like, the classic body swap, and we're all playing each other. You know, Rainbow could do her best Wally impression. Kristian Ventura: What do you guys think? Do you think in a third season we're more likely to get a graduation scene? Those are sad. That would be so full circle, and we all go a certain way,

The Direct: "It almost ominously, like, marks the end of the series, though. So maybe it's gotta be the last season."

Pichardo: But does it? What if it transfers over to a university? We go into college, a new set of ghosts. Macpherson: I wonder if it would be interesting to have a slightly darker ending to the show, like maybe someone takes someone's body and doesn't give it back. Ventura: I want to see more scenes, if we get renewed, I would like a show where we can see the 'School Spirits' characters, reactions to the plot when they're just home alone riding a bike, and then they're kids again. And it's a little bit more, everyone gets their more character driven moments for scenes where we remember that these are kids who are trying really, really hard, and they're going to come out of high school differently than the average high schooler. They might turn out really weird, actually. I don't know how they would turn out. But I want to see, like, for example, I want to see Spencer drinking and taking a six-pack from his dad's fridge and then just drinking on the roof. I want to see Simon miss his best friend and hug his pillow that reminds him of her. I want to see more of these moments that aren't so crazy, but kind of like building up the relationship with the audience to these people. I like it when shows do that. Rainbow Wendell: I really want to die. Ventura: How do you want to die? Wendell: I want it to be, like, really dramatic.

The Direct: "So you want, like, a proper death. You don't want your body just casually stolen. You want to actually get offed."

Wedell: Actually die. Ventura: That would be so funny if you died in your school cheerleader uniform. I know Rainbow would hate it.

The Direct: "At the very least, you have to die on the school campus so you can open up a new conversation room."

Spencer: Yeah, maybe we all just die at the school and join the study group.

School Spirits Producers Reveal Who They Want to (Hypothetically) See Body Swapped

In a separate interview with School Spirits executive producers Oliver Goldstick, Megan Trinrud, and Nate Trinrud, two of them revealed their thoughts on which cast members they'd love to see play each other.

The Direct: "Now, I actually, so I spoke to Kristian, Spencer, Kiara, and Rainbow a couple weeks ago, and they shared some interesting ideas for what maybe they would like to do in a Season 3. And one of them was potentially—but this is all hypothetical; this is a fun question for you guys—And one of the ideas was potentially getting to just switch bodies with the ghosts and having people playing in different bodies just kind of casually. And so for you, hypothetically, who do you think would be the most fun swap to explore in the future?"

Oliver Goldstick: I think Charlie in some of those bodies would be quite interesting, too. Charlie jumping into Xavier will be kind of fun, too... I think that they, by doing a scene where they actually go—These actors never got to interact in the first season. It's almost like we had two lunch tables. They had different lunch ships every day. They never got a meal together, you know. But yet, as a cast, they're very close to the off screen. They socialize all the time together. So, when they finally got to do a scene where they were all on that stage together, they just, now the possibilities are fuck it, I get to play her. He gets to play me. I want to play them. I think we have opened Pandora's box now. Megan Trinrud: That was a wild thing about, especially in Episode 8, is everyone was on set at the same time, and there was one point where we had, like, the entire ensemble in the boiler room, and there wasn't any room to move. It was just like, wow, we're all here together. This has never happened before, and it was so much fun to have everybody together like that, because they are so separated in their different worlds.

What School Spirits Star Jess Gabor Wants to See In Season 3

"I Want to See Her Science Brain at Work."

In a different, audio-only interview with School Spirits star Jess Gabor, who plays Janet, she also shared with The Direct what she'd like to explore in Season 3.

The Direct: "In a hypothetical Season 3, fingers crossed, what do you want to explore next with Janet that we haven't seen?"

Jess Gabor: I want to see her science brain at work. I want to see her get into the weeds about it. I want to see her figure out why is this the school that has—Are other schools like this? I mean, we're now introduced to a hospital that might be like this. Is this everywhere? And we're just now opening up a can of worms. I want her to just kind of go crazy in the science. I don't know. I think that she could have maybe a fun arc with Mr. Martin, in the questioning, in her power dynamic with him. She gets to finally express herself in that way.

