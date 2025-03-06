School Spirits Season 2 has come to an end in an epic showdown, followed by a cliffhanger that will have fans begging for another season. This show has continued to drop answers to questions exactly when fans need them but are always sure to follow it up with yet another question.

The Season 2 finale gave me everything that I had hoped for. There were moments I was cheering, moments I was tearing up, and moments I was on the edge of my seat with my heart pounding. This show has its ups and downs, let’s be honest here, but there is a lot to love about it.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for School Spirits Season 2, Episode 8.

The Tragic Story of Mr. Martin & Janet's Death

With the way School Spirits Season 2 Episode 7 ended, it was clear that a lot was going to have to happen in Episode 8. There needed to be a resolution to certain things, and there was no way that creatives were going to wrap it up without a confrontation between Janet and Mr. Martin.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, so there was no surprise that Season 2 did as well.

The majority of the episode is spent making sure that the full story surrounding Janet and Mr. Martin’s death was revealed. Both the living and the dead students played a big part in uncovering all the details, which did not surprise me but were also not completely predictable.

Mr. Martin might not have set the fire on purpose, but the intent was there before he changed his mind. His fault mostly lies in the fact that he did not confess to Janet immediately after they died but rather let her go on carrying this guilt; a guilt that was not allowing her to cross over and kept her stuck in the school for eternity.

He held the others back as well, for his own selfish purposes of trying to find a way out, something he should never be forgiven for.

Peyton List Impresses In School Spirits Season 2 Finale

Peyton List once again proves how incredible she is at disappearing into the two characters that she plays – Maddie and Janet as Maddie. Yes, we get to see a lot more of Jess Gabor’s Janet this season, but there are still a considerable amount of times that List must play her, and those instances within School Spirits Season 2 Episode 8 are particularly impressive.

With about fifteen minutes left in the finale, it almost seems as if things are beginning to wrap up completely. For a moment, I was worried that season 2 was indeed going to be the last season of School Spirits. However, the creatives clearly intend to do more with this story—I will riot should there not be a season 3.

This episode delivers some unforgettable action as the dead students must explore their scars to try to save Janet from Mr. Martin. A lot is happening at once, which is a bit overwhelming, to be honest, but it is done to make the viewer as stressed as the characters are amidst all of the chaos.

After the truth is finally revealed, Maddie just barely makes it into her body before it is taken off school grounds. In one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the entire School Spirits series, Wally gives her a nod and the okay to leave, even though he knows this means they cannot be together anymore.

Final Thoughts on School Spirits Season 2

It is the final moment of School Spirits Season 2, Episode 8, however, that left me with my jaw on the floor. When Maddie was asking for Simon, she was told he went back for her, and they have not seen him since.

I thought to myself there is no way he is now trapped in the school, but I was wrong. He is—and the kicker is that he has no idea that Maddie made it out safely.

School Spirits Season 3 is now set up to turn the tables between Simon and Maddie. We may have gotten answers, but we are also left with many questions.

Is Simon dead? Will he be able to get in contact with Maddie? Will Janet ever forgive Mr. Martin? Are the dead students going to be able to confront what they need to and move on from the school? Only time will tell.

But I, for one, cannot wait to see where things go.

Final Rating: 9/10

School Spirits Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.