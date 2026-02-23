Marvel Studios Reportedly Eyeing Stranger Things Actors For the MCU, And Jamie Campbell Bower Would Be Perfect For These 4 Marvel Roles

Now that Vecna's Jamie Campbell Bower is done trying to conquer the Upside Down in Netflix's Stranger Things, there are four MCU roles that he should play next. Stranger Things' fifth and final season may be getting torn apart by fans for its ending, but Bower's performance certainly hasn't been on the list of issues. Fans have been enamored with his portrayal of Vecna across the last two Stranger Things seasons and are hungry for more of him.

Netflix

Before his time on Netflix, he featured in both the Harry Potter and Twilight franchises. Some are even convinced he should return to the former, following up his cameo as Gellert Grindelwald in The Deathly Hallows - Part 1 with a more prominent role as Voldemort in the HBO reboot series.

With Stranger Things firmly in the rear-view mirror, many of its stars are freed up to join the MCU. Sadie Sink has already set her sights on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and some of her former co-stars are reportedly being eyed by Marvel Studios as well, including Millie Bobby Brown and Joe Keery.

Therefore, as is common with fan casts, many have been quick to speculate whether Jamie Campbell Bower could fit into the Marvel universe, and The Direct has four perfect places for him in the MCU...

7 MCU Characters Who Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower Needs to Play

Carnage

Marvel

From one CGI body-horror-esque antagonist to another, the serial killer symbiote host Kletus Kasady, aka Carnage, could be next up for Bower. His performance as Vecna is the perfect audition for Carnage if Marvel Studios were to reintroduce the character, who Woody Harrelson played in Venom: Let There Be Carnage⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠.

Mr. Sinister

Marvel

Marvel Studios has reportedly chosen the mutation-obsessed Victorian scientist Dr. Nathaniel Essex, aka Mr. Sinister, as one of three villains to appear in the X-Men reboot and the MCU's next saga. Bower ticks all the boxes for Mr. Sinister, being British, a strong villain actor, and a popular enough face to lead an MCU saga.

Quicksilver

Marvel

Many will, naturally, jump straight to villain fan casts for the man behind Netflix's most famous antagonist to date, but Bower has the acting chops and range to pull off the heroic side of the spectrum. If Marvel Studios is looking for a new Quicksilver after its soft reboot, Bower has the looks for the MCU speedster.

Magneto

Marvel

It may seem strange to fan-cast Bower as both father and son, Quicksilver and Magneto. But there's no denying his ability to jump from the friendly (ish) Mr. Whatsit to the all-out villain Vecna shows he could juggle both sides of Magneto, whose casting brings a major problem for the MCU's X-Men reboot.

Bonus: Nightmare

Marvel

If Bower is looking to stay in the business of playing monstrous threats with ties to twisted dimensions, the dream-manipulating Nightmare may be for him. After Nightmare was once conceived as Doctor Strange 2's villain, Bower could be the perfect vessel to bring him back in the fold for the in-development threequel.

Bonus: Silver Surfer

Marvel

Marvel Studios made a strange decision by opting to use Shalla-Bal, played by Julia Garner, as its first Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. But, if it were to turn to the iconic Norrin Radd for Silver Surfer's rumored new team-up movie, it's easy to see Bower pulling off the shiny stoicism.

Bonus: Gambit

Marvel

Yes, the MCU just got its card-throwing Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine in Channing Tatum, who will return in Avengers: Doomsday. However, as the post-Secret Wars reboot is pivoting to a more youthful X-Men line-up, the 45-year-old Tatum may have aged out of the role, and Bower certainly has the look.