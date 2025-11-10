Sadie Sink Shows off Her Ripped Abs for Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man 4 star Sadie Sink debuted her superhero-esque ripped abs during a recent Stranger Things 5 premiere event. Sink is set to make her Marvel debut in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring alongside MCU veteran Tom Holland. However, who she is actually playing in wall-crawling epic remains one of the biggest mysteries in the franchise.

The 23-year-old actress may have tipped her hand toward who she could be playing in the 2026 Spider-Man sequel, arriving at the Stranger Things 5 premiere in Los Angeles. Sink walked the red (or in this case, black) carpet looking to be in superhero shape.

The Spider-Man 4 star wore a white two-piece top and skirt, with her midsection exposed to the elements. This look meant that those in attendance got a glimpse of Sink's shredded abs, looking as though she has been putting in the work for her upcoming MCU appearance.

This type of physical transformation is often seen in actors preparing to appear in Marvel's interconnected comic book universe, specifically when they are about to portray a super-powered character.

It has not yet been announced who Sink will be playing in Spider-Man 4, but fans seem to think, given her tip-top shape, she could be playing one of the movie's comic-book heroes or villains.

There is always the chance that Sink may be in good shape generally, with no specific connection to the forthcoming Spider-Man flick. However, given the long-running connection between Marvel actors and their tendency to get absolutely ripped, it is hard not to see the connection between the two.

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sink is set to appear in the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Since 2017, she has played the venerable Max Mayfield on the hit Netflix show.

She is also currently filming the new Marvel Studios movie, with production taking place in London, England.

Sink joins the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo on the Spider-Man 4 cast. The new film comes from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, following Holland's Peter Parker as he balances life as New York's web-shooting hero and tries to get by as an anonymous 20-something living in the Big Apple. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will swing into theaters on July 31, 2026.

Who Is Sadie Sink Playing in Spider-Man 4?

Despite having been cast in Spider-Man 4 nearly nine months ago, there is still relatively little known about her character in the wall-crawling blockbuster.

Since her casting, various names have been attached to her character by fans. Popular theories over the months have included everything from Black Cat to Mayday Parker to Jean Grey.

If Sink's ripped abs are any indication of the character she is playing, then fans can likely expect her to be one of the movie's super-powered cast members, joining the likes of Bernthal's Frank Castle, Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, and Holland's Peter Parker.

One name that has started to stick with the actress in recent weeks has been the Marvel Comics villain Shathra. Shathra is a shape-shifting Spider-Wasp deity from another dimension, and fits the description of various reported villain leaks for the new movie.

If Sink is playing Shathra, then her being in superhero (or rather supervillain) shape would make sense.