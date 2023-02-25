MCU Producer Hypes Up Phase 5 With Spider-Man Slogan

An MCU producer used a classic Spider-Man line when looking ahead to the franchise's future with Phase 5 and beyond.

Phase 5 is now officially underway with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, bringing close to a dozen new projects in the second full slate of the Multiverse Saga. This new Phase will feature a number of returning characters from Phase 4 and a few prominent newcomers, all leading up toward new team-up efforts ahead of two new Avengers movies in 2025 and 2026.

While fans have a general idea of when most of the MCU's characters will come back for more action, one that remains a mystery is Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

The hero was last seen stopping the Multiverse from tearing open in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with many hoping he'd be an important player in either Phase 5 or Phase 6 as they evolve.

MCU Producer References Spider-Man

Marvel

Speaking with Gizmodo, Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard gave fans a Spider-Man nod when discussing Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU.

When asked about how the MCU is going to use these two Phases to tell the story, he noted how much the last Phase was about setting up new people to step into new roles and mantles moving forward:

"Well, I think one of the meta-narratives of Phase Four was about new characters. It was about new people stepping into mantles..."

Broussard saw that theme coming through in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, discussing the responsibilities of both generations of heroes. With Phase 4 now complete, he used an iconic Spider-Man adage when considering what these new heroes will do with their newfound power in Phase 5, noting that "with great power...[comes great responsibility:]"

Broussard: "So it was kind of like a new generation stepping to the forefront which, again, has always happened in the comics. Some of those themes are on full display in the thematics of ['Quantumania'], like what is the responsibility of the last generation? So I think Phase Four was about introducing all these amazing characters and getting the chance to tell these stories. Now that those players are on the board and there’s a big bad coming, it’s about like, 'What are they going to do with that? What are they going to do with this power?' Because as you know, perhaps you’ve heard. with great power..." io9: "[Laughs] Yes. “Comes great responsibility.”

When Will Spider-Man Return to the MCU?

"With great power comes great responsibility" is a quote that every Spider-Man fan knows by heart, having first been brought to prominence through Sam Raimi's trilogy from the early 2000s. No Way Home finally used the line as well when Aunt May met her end at the hands of the Green Goblin, allowing Tom Holland to embrace this sentiment alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as he realized his true place as a hero.

In terms of this specific idea, while Phase 4 set up a number of new characters, Phase 5 will seemingly be about preparing these characters and veterans alike for the battle ahead. After all, Kang the Conqueror will pose a serious threat to all of humanity across every universe, with starring roles in the next two Avengers movies that will show just how powerful he can be.

As for Spider-Man himself, fans are keeping a close eye on the web-slinger, especially after he recently starred in what is now the seventh-highest-grossing movie ever in No Way Home.

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Spider-Man 4 is actively in development as its writers are putting pen to paper right now to figure out its story.

Whether that comes before or after the Multiverse Saga is a mystery, although most are surely expecting Holland's hero to be pivotal in saving the fabric of reality during Kang's ultimate attack.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now streaming on Starz. Phase 5 of the MCU has officially started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, now playing in theaters.