MCU: Loki & Captain America Team-Up on New Ad (Photos)

Captain America, She-Hulk, and Loki were all featured as part of a new ad campaign after leading their own Disney+ shows in the MCU.

Phase 4 of the MCU celebrated a number of Marvel Studios veterans while also bringing new future members of the Avengers to life. This started off early in 2021 with returning players like Tom Hiddleston in Loki and Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the final Disney+ show of this new Phase brought its latest new heroine with Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

These characters should all be in line for exciting appearances later in the Multiverse Saga, likely all taking their place alongside other Avengers in the upcoming battles against Kang the Conqueror later in the 2020s.

But now, they've joined together for the first time in a unique piece of promo material used for one of Disney's biggest fan attractions.

MCU Phase 4 Heroes Join Forces for New Ad

As part of a joint ad campaign by Coca-Cola and Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris, three of the MCU's top names in She-Hulk, Captain America, and Loki appeared in the same piece of promotional art.

The three heroes all pop out of intergalactic jump points, which have largely been seen in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Hilariously, Loki also walks into the frame in front of Alligator Loki from Episode 5 of his solo series while Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie lurks in the background.

Coca-Cola

Another piece of art highlights three other MCU icons in Iron Man, T'Challa's Black Panther, and Black Widow. They can be seen alongside a rollercoaster seemingly dedicated to Ms. Marvel along with a Quinjet from Avengers Tower.

Disneyland Paris

Coca-Cola is also rebranding its cans in concert with this promo tour, including a number of logos and visuals that pay tribute to the MCU's biggest heroes. Featured in the shot below are cans with images paying homage to Loki, Iron Man, Sam Wilson's Captain America, the Black Panther, and Captain Marvel.

Coca-Cola

Disneyland Paris and Coca-Cola also released a 20-second video ad alongside this promo, which can be seen below:

MCU Multiverse Saga Heroes Highlighted After Phase 4

While these three heroes haven't been seen together in any format in the MCU yet, seeing them all in this ad certainly raises the hype level for future MCU outings.

Loki is in his own corner of the Multiverse which will likely keep him separated from most of the Earth-bound heroes. Although there's a chance he could make a surprise appearance in 2024's Deadpool 3.

The TVA is already heavily rumored to play a role in that movie with Owen Wilson being talked about for a key supporting role as Mobius.

At one point, another rumor teased that She-Hulk was in line for a possible appearance alongside Sam Wilson in 2024's Captain America: New World Order, allowing the two Disney+ heroes to meet for the first time. While it's unclear how plausible that rumor is, that combination will certainly be a powerful one if and when they do meet up in later stories.

For now, seeing these heroes take the spotlight in this promo shows just how far the MCU has come with new characters in Phase 4 - a group that will only continue to evolve in the post-Infinity Saga world.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki Season 1, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are all streaming on Disney+.