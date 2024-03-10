Who Is Maya Le Clark? 5 Things to Know About Thundermans' Chloe Actress

From being an advocate against bullying to a rising soccer player, Maya Le Clark already has an impressive resume at a young age.

Le Clark brings Chloe Thunderman to life in The Thundermans TV series from Nickelodeon and the 2024 reunion movie, The Thundermans' Return. Chloe is the youngest child of Barb and Hank Thunderman and has the power of teleportation.

Le Clark also played a minor yet key role in The Suicide Squad as the younger version of Daniela Melchior's Ratcatcher-2, as well as a supporting role in Nickelodeon's Knight Squad series.

5 Things to Know About Maya Le Clark

Paramount+

Maya Is A Competitive Soccer Player

At the young age of 12 years old, Maya is already a talented soccer player.

On her parent-managed Instagram account, various videos of Maya enjoying soccer are showcased, such as private training sessions and combo drills.

In an interview with New Scene Magazine in July 2023, Clark opened up about her soccer journey, admitting that she loves "being challenged" and "learning new things" along the way:

“I have been working really hard at it and have had some awesome coaches along the way! I love being challenged, learning new things, and doing my best. I also love being part of a team that’s always there for me, and working together. Teamwork rocks!"

Maya enters her third official year in competitive soccer in 2024.

Aside from playing soccer, the young actress told revealed her other habits including playing volleyball and gymnastics:

“I like to experiment with other sports, like Volleyball and Gymnastics. I know it’s not really a hobby but I really do love to do Tik oks because I get to be creative with different types of content. "

Maya Idolizes Jenna Ortega

In The Thundermans, Clark worked with notable actors like Chris Tallman (Reno 911!, How I Met Your Mother), Rosa Blasi (Modern Family, Strong Medicine), and Harvey Guillén (The Internship, What We Do In The Shadows).

Ahead of her rising career, Clark said in the same interview with New Scene Magazine that her dream co-star is Wednesday and Miller's Girl actress Jenna Ortega, pointing out that she likes the actress' versatility in portraying characters in drama and comedy:

“Jenna Ortega – she’s one of my idols, she’s such a cool person, and she was part of the Nick family, which is so awesome. I like how she can do drama and comedy, which is something I like to do as well.“

She's An Anti-Bullying Group Ambassador

Maya Le Clark, who was born on March 28, 2011, is an anti-bullying group ambassador from The Girl Uplifters Team alongside other Hollywood TV and movie stars like Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord, Lucifer's Scarlett Estevez, and This is Us' Mackenzie Hancsicsak.

The Girl Uplifters Team (via the San Diego Union-Tribune) was created by Maya's mother, Aimee, and it was inspired by their growing desire to inspire kids by spreading positivity and kindness amid the ongoing challenges faced by young girls in school.

Maya’s Family Is a Member of Kids for Peace

Maya, alongside her family, is a member of Kids for Peace, a non-profit organization from Carlsbad, California. Her mom, Aimee, is also a board member.

Kids for Peace aims to provide a platform for young people to immerse themselves in the world of social leadership, community service, and global friendships.

Talking to New Scene Magazine, Clark admitted that "it's cool" to be part of the organization:

"I’m also part of this awesome organization called Kids for Peace and it’s cool when we get to do different things for the world and the earth. Mostly, I love to just hang out with my friends.“

Maya Wants to Play a Villain Someday

While Clark plays an interesting hero in The Thundermans, the actress revealed to New Scene Magazine that she wants to play a villain down the line.

Clark said that playing a different role other than a hero would be "fun and challenging:"

“I would love to take on a villain or something with some drama in it. I’ve always been known as the superhero in a comedy so it would be fun and challenging to do something different. And if we could throw in some action star stuff in there that would be cool too because I love to do stunts!“

Where Can Fans Follow Maya Le Clark?

For more updates about Maya Le Clark, fans can follow her on Instagram (@mayaleclark) and her family's TikTok account (@officialclarkfam).

The Thundermans' Reunion is now streaming on Paramount+.