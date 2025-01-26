Nickelodeon Releases New 'Heroverse' Timeline for Henry Danger & Thundermans Universe

Nickelodeon's Henry Danger and The Thundermans franchises (also known as the Dangerverse and the Thunderverse, respectively) finally received an official timeline and designation that includes both universes titled the Heroverse.

Of the two superhero franchises, The Thundermans came first. Beginning in 2013, the original Thundermans series introduced fans to Phoebe and Max Thunderman, who are twins with superpowers. One year later in 2014, Henry Danger began.

Both original shows have since ended, but with the recent release of Henry Danger: The Movie (which is missing one of the franchise's biggest characters), they now each have their own feature film as well.

Nickelodeon's New Official Heroverse Timeline

One day before the release of Henry Danger: The Movie, Nickelodeon took to Instagram to offer fans an official timeline of its two biggest superhero franchises. The timeline included multiple projects from both the Dangerverse and the Thunderverse, but notably combined the two into what it called the Heroverse.

Nickelodeon

The timeline begins with the respective dates on which each original show premiered. For example, the first notch on The Thundermans' portion of the timeline notes October 14, 2013, as the start date for that show, while July 26, 2014 marks the first episode of Henry Danger.

Nickelodeon

As the timeline progresses, it includes dates for important episodes from each show. However, before it gets to any of those, it makes sure to give a nod to Danger & Thunder, which was the official crossover event between the two franchises that featured actors and characters from each series together.

June 24, 2017, was marked as an important date on the timeline as it was when the Thunder in Paradise episode of The Thundermans was released. Just a few months after that, Henry Danger's "Danger Games" episode premiered.

Nickelodeon

Many Thundermans fans will undoubtedly remember the "Thunder Games" episode of that flagship series that was released on May 25, 2018. Nickelodeon thought it important to include that date and episode on the timeline since it was the show's series finale.

On the Henry Danger side of the timeline, the "Danger Things" episode was noted. "Danger Things" was an important moment in time for Henry Danger, as it was essentially a Stranger Things-inspired episode that featured Piper being kidnapped by a creature and taken into another dimension.

Like Stranger Things, an evil science corporation was behind everything.

Nickelodeon

By 2019, The Thundermans was over, but Henry Danger was still going strong in its final season. On July 27, 2019, the show released a one-hour midseason finale special titled "Henry Danger: The Musical." Although it was not an official feature film, it was treated like one hence the runtime.

However, just because The Thundermans series was over didn't mean the franchise was finished. The next notch on the timeline came on March 7, 2024, which was the release date for The Thundermans Return.

The Thundermans Return was the movie released in the Thunderverse. It not only brought back much of the main cast but also served as a bit of a backdoor pilot for the upcoming spin-off series in the franchise.

Following The Thundermans Return was the January 17, 2025 release of Henry Danger: The Movie (which has a massive cast of returning Henry Danger characters). That release was extremely important because not only did it mean the Dangerverse finally received an official movie but it also cemented both Heroverse franchises in history since they both released a film.

Just after the Henry Danger movie, the final notch (for now) on the Heroverse timeline was given. It was dated January 22, 2025, and it marked the premiere date for the new Thundermans spin-off series titled The Thundermans: Undercover.

Nickelodeon's full timeline for the Heroverse can be seen below:

Nickelodeon

Where Is Danger Force and The Adventures of Kid Danger?

Since Nickelodeon's official timeline for the Heroverse was supposed to be inclusive of every major moment in both franchises, many are probably wondering why two Dangerverse projects were completely left out.

As one can see when looking at the timeline, both Danger Force and The Adventures of Kid Danger are nowhere to be found.

The Adventures of Kid Danger was a one-season animated series that aired in 2018. It featured Jace Peterson and Cooper Barnes as Henry Hart and Ray Manchester (Kid Danger and Captain Man), but it did not receive good reviews from critics or fans at all.

Nickelodeon may be looking to completely purge The Adventures of Kid Danger from the Dangerverse's timeline, which would explain why it is not present.

However, Danger Force's absence is really strange. It was not just a one-season animated show like The Adventures of Kid Danger. Instead, it ran for three seasons from 2020-2024 and featured extremely important character development moments for every member of Danger Force and Captain Man.

Danger Force was not received quite as well as Henry Danger, but with Henry Danger: The Movie's inclusion of Captain Man seemingly teasing the future of the franchise, it seems as though Danger Force would still be a very important project.

No matter what happens in the future (read more about if the Henry Danger movie will receive a sequel here), Captain Man's cameo in Henry Danger: The Movie indicated that the events of Danger Force were canon and that he came out of retirement for some reason.

However, it is possible that Nickelodeon could retcon Danger Force in the future and explain that Captain Man was somewhere else for the past few years.

Every project in the Heroverse is streaming on Paramount+.