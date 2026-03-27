Marvel Studios Just Opened the Door for a Neglected MCU Hero’s Return

One of the MCU's most neglected heroes ever may have a chance to come back after one of Marvel Studios' recent moves. As the MCU continues to expand its story to new heights, a few characters from recent years are still waiting for another chance to return to the spotlight. With some of those characters being based in Disney+ properties, fans still remain in the dark on how their adventures will keep going away from the big screen.

On March 23, Marvel Studios officially renewed Marvel Television's Wonder Man for a second season on Disney+. It becomes only the third Disney+ series developed by Marvel Television to be renewed for a second season, following 2021's Loki and 2025's Daredevil: Born Again (which has also been renewed for Season 3).

Additionally, Wonder Man's renewal for a second season shocked many viewers, as it was initially planned to run for only one season. This could set the stage for other shows planned this way to be renewed for future seasons, including 2022's Moon Knight.

Marvel Television

In the past, Marvel Studios would always announce whether shows were planned for one or multiple seasons (including all three individual shows that make up the "WandaVision trilogy"). This Wonder Man move opens the door for Marvel to potentially renew Moon Knight for a second season, along with shows for other heroes like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart.

Looking specifically at Moon Knight, the show ended on a massive cliffhanger, showing Ethan Hawke's Arthur Harrow being wheeled into a limousine. Getting into the back of the car, he sees the Moon god Khonshu sitting there before the window rolls down, revealing Oscar Isaac as one of Marc Spector's other alters, Jake Lockley, who seemingly kills both Harrow and the Egyptian goddess Ammit.

As of writing, Moon Knight is not confirmed for a second season, and Season 1 is streaming on Disney+. Isaac's only other MCU credit comes in the animated What If...?, in which he reprises his role as Moon Knight through voiceover.

Where Could Moon Knight Season 2 Go?

Marvel Television

Looking at what could happen in Moon Knight Season 2, the biggest question would be how Jake Lockley works in tandem with Marc Spector and Steven Knight as a third alter ego. Head writer Jeremy Slater previously noted that this version of Jake is different from his comic counterpart, while also teasing that he is an "open book" for the team to explore after Season 2.

For the time being, both Marc and Steven are unaware that Jake even exists, although he seems to lean towards being a more villainous persona. It is also still clear that Jake and Khonshu remain deeply connected, even after Marc tried to make a deal with the Moon god to end their partnership near the end of Season 1.

Along with the questions about Jake Lockley, Marc Spector has a slew of enemies he could face in future seasons, such as the previously-rumored Raoul Bushman. Fans are also eagerly waiting to see if and when Marc Spector has more interactions with areas from the greater MCU or whether he could team up with other heroes in the same way he did in What If...?.

Regardless of specific, Moon Knight remains high on many fans' wishlists for a comeback, especially considering it has already been almost four years since his live-action debut.