Marvel Studios' Perfect Miles Morales Actor Just Emerged

An actor who would make the perfect Miles Morales recently stepped into the spotlight, and Marvel Studios needs to capitalize on bringing him in as the character before the actor gets too old. Seeds have been planted for Miles Morales to join the MCU since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming. In that movie, Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, had a minor role, and, in a deleted scene, mentioned that he had a nephew. Many want Miles to be brought into the MCU as soon as possible, and it could technically happen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Fans have publicly named many different actors they would like to see as Miles Morales over the past few years. However, one particular actor, who played a major role in one of the biggest TV shows of 2025, has shot to the top of everyone's radar. The actor in question is none other than IT: Welcome to Derry's Blake Cameron James, the 15-year-old who portrays Will Hanlon in that series.

James appeared in three other projects prior to Welcome to Derry, but the HBO Max series was his true breakout role that highlighted his skill set as an actor. When looking for someone who can bring Miles to life, James checks every single box.

For instance, as mentioned, James is only 15 years old. Marvel Studios is likely looking for an actor on the younger side so that they can have a true big brother-little brother dynamic with Tom Holland's Peter Parker. Holland is 29 years of age, but was 24 the last time fans saw him in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, his version of Peter was still only around 17 years old.

If Marvel Studios wanted there to be a bit of an age gap between Peter and Miles, they would likely set Miles' age around 14-15 in the MCU. With James being 15, he would be the perfect age for the character, and could continue playing a high school version of Miles for multiple years.

HBO Max

It is also important to mention just how strong a performer James was in Welcome to Derry. His character, Will Hanlon, was one of the central characters of the story, and James conveyed a ton of different emotions while portraying him. Everything from joy to sadness to outright terror was displayed by the actor over the course of the first season.

In Welcome to Derry, Will Hanlon was also described as being incredibly smart with a love of learning, which is yet another quality that Miles possesses.

There are plenty of other actors who could bring Miles Morales to life on the big screen. For example, Anthony B. Jenkins is a 12-year-old American actor who recently appeared in Stranger Things Season 5, and many Marvel fans have expressed interest in seeing him take on the Miles Morales role.

Speaking of Stranger Things, Caleb McLaughlin (the actor who plays Lucas in that show) has been a longtime favorite for the second Spider-Man. He is 24 years old now, so Marvel Studios would be bringing an older version of Miles to the franchise if he were to be cast, but McLaughlin, who already wants to play a DC superhero, is a possibility depending on the story they want to tell with Miles.

It is also worth mentioning that an actor named Percy Daggs IV would be a great candidate for Miles, as he is around the same age as Anthony B. Jenkins, meaning that he could play Miles for many years. Daggs IV also has quite a few professional acting credits (more than 10), and is set to appear in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, proving that he can handle the pressure of a major franchise.

All of those actors would also be great, but it is hard not to circle back to Blake Cameron James. The fact that he is the perfect age, has proved himself as an actor, and has been part of a major franchise (IT) solidifies him as the perfect candidate.

When Will Miles Morales Join the MCU?

Marvel Comics

With a new Spider-Man film coming out in 2026, many fans are wondering if Marvel Studios is finally pulling the trigger and bringing Miles Morales into the MCU for the first time. It does seem like the perfect place to do so, as it will essentially be a fresh start for Holland's Peter Parker, but Marvel may still want to wait a bit.

If Brand New Day does indeed follow through with being a full trilogy, Marvel may think it would be counterproductive to introduce Miles in the first movie. It mostly depends on how much focus Marvel wants on Holland's Spider-Man, and if they want him to be solely in the spotlight for at least the first movie in the new trilogy.

However, it is always possible that the trilogy could simply be for Peter passing the baton to Miles. If that is the case, Miles could be introduced in the first movie as a minor character, return in the second film in a more substantial role, so that his bond with Peter could strengthen, and then be on the same level as Peter in the third film where, at the end of the movie, Peter officially gives the Spider-Man mantle to Miles.

In short, no one knows what Marvel's plan is with Miles Morales right now. He is a massive character that many fans want to see on-screen as soon as possible. If Marvel Studios wants to capitalize on Blake Cameron James, though (and it should), it needs to do so while it still can.