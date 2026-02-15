Marvel Studios' Next Pentalogy Will Center on One of These 3 MCU Characters

The MCU has now produced multiple long-running solo franchises, but only the Avengers collective has reached a pentalogy scale. With Phase 6 closing major arcs and studios already talking sequels and legacy planning, a new five-film run, a pentalogy, for a single hero feels increasingly probable. Three franchises stand head-and-shoulders above the rest as pentalogy contenders: Spider-Man, Thor, and Captain America. Each has the commercial track record, creative runway, and star interest needed to sustain five films.

What makes this even more mouth-watering is how differently each of these heroes has evolved within the MCU’s storytelling framework. Spider-Man continues to grow through personal reinvention and cross-studio collaboration, Thor’s journey remains one of the few active arcs to span both cosmic and comedic tones, and Captain America’s mantle has successfully transitioned to a new lead while retaining its thematic core. With audiences still deeply invested in these worlds, and Marvel Studios eager to extend proven IPs into the next saga, at least one of these characters is almost destined to become the MCU’s next cinematic pentalogy.

Which Fan-Favorite Character Will Star in the MCU's Next Pentalogy?

Spider-Man

The path for Tom Holland's Peter Parker to a fifth solo film is arguably the clearest and most institutionally supported. The trilogy that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and concluded with the transcendent Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) set a box office standard that almost guarantees his continued presence.

Spider-Man: No Way Home stands as one of the most successful films in cinematic history, a genuine phenomenon that grossed over $1.92 billion worldwide. This colossal success, achieved during a challenging period for cinema, is more than enough justification for a continuation. More importantly, the ending of No Way Home provided a brilliant narrative reset, one that positions Peter Parker for a new, street-level era.

The world has forgotten Peter Parker, forcing him to operate as a completely isolated, anonymous, and classic Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This single, massive twist has provided enough new storytelling potential for several more films, essentially creating a new start for the character.

The most critical factor, however, is the very public confirmation from Sony executive and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal. In a series of interviews around the release of No Way Home, Pascal explicitly indicated that Marvel Studios and Sony were already planning a second trilogy of Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. Speaking to Fandango in late 2021, Pascal stated:

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel... We’re getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three.”

Thor

Thor holds the distinction of being the first Marvel hero to receive a fourth solo film, making him a strong contender for a fifth. However, his future is less definitive than Spider-Man's.

Chris Hemsworth’s journey as the God of Thunder has been a storied one, undergoing a celebrated creative evolution under Taika Waititi. While his fourth film, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), earned a strong $760.9 million worldwide, it also faced a more mixed critical reception compared to its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok.

The film's ending left a clear narrative thread: Thor has retired (for now) to raise his adopted daughter, Love, and has a new adversary teased in the post-credits scene, Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein. This setup is a classic sequel-starter and offers a fresh dynamic for the character.

While both Marvel Studios and Chris Hemsworth have expressed a desire to continue, the confirmation is less concrete than the Spider-Man arrangement. In a recent interview with the BBC, Hemsworth addressed the likelihood of a fifth solo outing: "I don't know, we'll have to see where this one goes as I'm unpacking all of that now. It's something I certainly love, and so we'll see what happens."

Hemsworth has also previously indicated that he would return for a fifth installment only if the story is compelling and offers a creative re-imagining. He is confirmed to play a major role in the upcoming Avengers films, but whether that leads directly into Thor 5 or serves as his curtain call remains to be seen

Captain America

Sam Wilson's tenure as Captain America is now a tested property, with the box office and critical response to his first solo feature already in the books. Captain America: Brave New World (2025), the fourth film in the franchise, was released in February. The film successfully transitioned Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into the full-time role of Captain America, establishing geopolitical conflicts and facing off against major threats like the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) and The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson).

The film's box office gross of $415.1 million worldwide was respectable, confirming Sam Wilson as a decent headliner. However, this financial performance does not guarantee a fifth film by sheer momentum, falling short of the franchise's peak earning power under Chris Evans.

The potential for a fifth film is still strong because Sam Wilson is a leader for the post-Phase 5 MCU. He is guaranteed to play a crucial, high-profile role in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. This elevated exposure will serve as a massive promotional engine, reminding audiences of his importance and bolstering the anticipation for his next solo venture.