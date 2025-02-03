Marvel Studios Just Revealed Its Luna Snow

Following her rise in popularity thanks to the Marvel Rivals video game, Marvel Studios' version of Luna Snow was officially revealed discreetly.

Since the MCU started in 2008 with Iron Man, Marvel Studios projects have introduced fans to dozens of superheroes. Some characters (Hulk, Spider-Man, Thor, etc.) were already household names, but other lesser-known characters have also been thrust into the limelight, causing them to become extremely popular.

Luna Snow is one of Marvel's newest characters, but she recently began growing in fame thanks to Marvel Rivals, a video game in which she is a popular support character. Now, she has been confirmed for an upcoming Marvel Studios project that is already breaking records.

Luna Snow's Spider-Man Appearance

The official Spider-Man X account recently posted a 19-second video with footage from Marvel Studios' upcoming animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

The video introduced fans to the upcoming show's version of Harry Osborn but also revealed a non-web-slinging Marvel superhero for the first time on-screen - Luna Snow.

Marvel Studios

At the five-second mark of the video, a shot of Harry's social media profile can be seen. One of the pictures on his profile features him with someone sporting half-black, half-white hair and an ice/snowflake symbol on her top.

Marvel Studios

This confirms that the person Harry is with is Luna Snow since the hair and ice symbol are two traits synonymous with Luna.

The headphones around her neck also confirm it is Luna since she is a K-pop star best known for her music.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (read what critics are saying about the show here) is Luna Snow's first official appearance in a Marvel Studios project and her first appearance on-screen in general.

Who Is Luna Snow?

Marvel Comics

Luna Snow is a Marvel superhero who debuted in the Marvel Future Fight video game in 2018. Since then, she has appeared in comics (her comic debut was in 2019's War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1) and other video games.

Luna's real name is Seol Hee, and although she is a superhero, she is also a K-pop megastar (fans can even listen to Luna's music on multiple platforms, as Marvel released some of her songs).

In-universe, she gained her powers after being captured by Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.) Upon being trapped in a malfunctioning cold fusion reactor, she tried to escape and was given ice-based powers.

Some comic and video game fans knew of Luna Snow's existence before 2024, but many were first introduced to her in Marvel Rivals, the recently released team-based PVP shooter that took the gaming world by storm (more new heroes could be added to the game very soon).

In that game, Luna is a support hero specializing in healing (but her damage output is fairly good, too).

Considering her popularity in Marvel Rivals and the fan reception to her appearance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, it would not be surprising to see Luna Snow incorporated into more Marvel Studios projects.

It seems Marvel Studios has a cemented plan for the MCU's near future. Still, since she is growing to be a mega-star in the fandom just as she is in-universe, she may be incorporated into more projects sooner rather than later.

It is worth noting that Luna Snow won't be the only popular Marvel superhero to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as another major Marvel (and MCU) character was already confirmed for the show.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29 at 3 a.m. ET.