Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Its 8th Husband-Wife Superhero Couple

The eighth superhero husband-and-wife relationship in Marvel Studios history was just confirmed. The MCU is filled with some of the most memorable and emotional relationships from any comic-book franchise of the modern era, with some pairings dating back to the early days of the Infinity Saga. That list now continues to expand as the Multiverse Saga approaches its final days, and those updates are also not limited to the live-action side of the story.

Marvel Television confirmed that Rogue and Gambit will get married in Season 3 of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97. The Direct attended the "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel at New York Comic-Con 2026, where Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics & Franchise Brad Winderbaum helped unveil new footage from the show's third season, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2027.

Marvel Animation

The first trailer for X-Men '97 Season 3 (not released to the public) showed a massive event for Rogue and Gambit's wedding after Gambit was brought back to life in Season 2 (initially as one of Apocalypse's Horsemen). After Storm and Professor X are seen driving to the event, they put their conversation about President Creed on hold to join characters like She-Hulk, Matt Murdock, Squirrel Girl, and more at the wedding.

This makes Rogue and Gambit the eighth couple in MCU history to get married, the other seven of which are listed below:

Every Married Couple in MCU History

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts are arguably the MCU's most iconic couple, having been set up for success since the MCU started with 2008's Iron Man. Pepper originally started her run as Tony's trusted assistant and confidante, eventually becoming Stark Industries' CEO for a time and continuing to work closely with Tony before they began dating in 2010's Iron Man 2.

Tony proposed to Pepper at the end of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the two got married before the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame. They even became parents in that movie with Lexi Rabe's Morgan Stark, setting up their family's future before Tony's tragic death.

Wanda and Vision

Marvel Television

Wanda Maximoff and Vision share plenty of threads in their MCU stories, both getting their first massive roles in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. After Vision was born and Wanda switched allegiances from Ultron to the Avengers, their relationship quickly blossomed into one of the MCU's best bonds.

Following Vision's tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War, Wanda brought him back to life as part of her Hex in WandaVision, and she conjured up wedding rings for them in the show's first episode. While they have not reunited since the end of that series, anticipation is building to see them together again, especially with Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica's Tommy Maximoff both currently starring in VisionQuest.

Okoye and W’Kabi

Marvel Studios

2018's Black Panther introduced two fan-favorite supporting characters in Danai Gurira's Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya's W'Kabi, who both had influential roles in Wakanda. Okoye was the leader of the Dora Milaje, while W'Kabi was the head of security for the Border Tribe until his banishment after the Wakandan civil war.

Early in Black Panther, fans learned that Okoye and W'Kabi were married, even though they ended up on opposite sides during the movie's final battle. While W'Kabi did not appear in the second solo movie, Angela Bassett's Ramonda made reference to him as she relieved Okoye of her duties with the Dora Milaje.

Reed Richards and Sue Storm

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One of Marvel's most notable endgame couples is Reed Richards and Sue Storm, two prominent members of the Fantastic Four. Finally coming into the MCU in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby brought this power couple to life, and they will be back in action together in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

In the MCU, this version of Reed and Sue comes in already married, as the opening scene of their solo movie shows Sue realizing she is pregnant with her first child, Franklin Richards. This relationship will continue to evolve through trauma and adversity as Reed and Sue go up against Victor Von Doom in the next two movies.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter

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When looking at some of the most memorable couples in comic history, almost none compare to the love seen from Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. While their relationship began in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve's sacrifice, which left him frozen, put it on hold, and they had only a couple of years together before Peggy's death in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve went back in time to be with Peggy, where they finally dedicated their lives to one another in marriage. Now, they are set to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and they seem set to play important roles in the fight against Doctor Doom after Loki visits them at their house.

Luke Cage and Jessica Jones

Marvel Studios.

While Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones have had a fiery on-again-off-again relationship over the years, they are still one of the MCU's steadiest couples. First hooking up in the Defenders Saga, they carried this relationship into the MCU when they both came back for more in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

The season finale confirmed that Jessica and Luke are now married, as they reunited with each other and their daughter, Danielle, in the final moments. They are both set to return for Born Again Season 3, where their relationship will continue to expand.

Cyclops and Jean Grey

Marvel Animation

Married couples are not just limited to the live-action MCU, as Ray Chase's Cyclops and Jennifer Hale's Jean Grey continue their relationship in X-Men '97. The X-Men's two leaders originally got married over 30 years ago in X-Men: The Animated Series Season 2, and they are one of the most powerful duos Marvel has to offer in their introduction to the MCU.

X-Men '97 continues to build their relationship, as they have their first child, Nathan Summers, in Season 1. Season 2 gives them the chance to bond with an older version of Nathan, who eventually becomes the powerful mutant known as Cable across both series.