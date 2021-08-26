Marvel Studios' New Disney+ Halloween Special Is Likely to Feature Werewolf by Night

Disney+ has given Marvel Studios the platform to expand their universe beyond theatrical limitations.

In just the first half of this calendar year alone, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has produced 18 hours of live-action television, giving the solo spotlight to previously supporting characters like Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. The streaming service has also birthed hype packages for upcoming projects in Marvel Studios: Legends, and brings behind the scenes glances at the makings of these epics in Marvel Studios: Assembled.

Beyond shows and documentaries, Marvel Studios has plans to bring one-off live-action specials to Disney+.

This past December at Disney Investor Day, Marvel President Kevin Feige announced The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special would air on the streaming service in Christmas 2022. This holiday special is the first of its kind, but it won't be the last.

MARVEL STUDIOS HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting spooky.

As reported by TheWrap, Marvel Studios is casting for an untitled Halloween special set to air on Disney+, likely in 2022. The studio is eyeing a "Latino male in his 30s" to star in the special. Production on the project looks to begin in early 2022.

There are no concrete details on which character they are casting for or which MCU heroes will be involved, but "individuals with knowledge" about the project believe it will center around Werewolf by Night. This would line up with reports from earlier this summer, which had Disney+ developing a project on the Werewolf by Night character.

THE YEAR OF SPOOKY MARVEL STUDIOS

2022 is shaping up to be quite a scary year for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is said to be "going for that horror show vibe" while the very nature of Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight breeds frightening moments. Mix in a full-fledged Halloween special, and it's clear Marvel Studios is getting its spook on all year long.

It's unclear how long this project will be, but if it operates like a traditional special, it will be a one-off episode. Considering Elizabeth Olsen got nine installments to flesh out Wanda Maximoff, this appears a bit short for whoever steps into the Werewolf by Night role.

That is under the assumption that the Halloween special is the first time fans would meet Jack Russell's howling alter ego. On the page, Werewolf by Night features prominently in Moon Knight comics, notably seeking asylum with Marc Spector after ending up on a devil-worshipping cult's radar. Mephisto confirmed!

MOON KNIGHT CROSSOVER POTENTIAL

In all seriousness, this could set the stage for Werewolf by Night to debut in Moon Knight ahead of his Halloween special. Ethan Hawke, who plays the show's antagonist, has mentioned he's taken inspiration from infamous cult leader David Koresh for his currently unnamed role.

If Hawke's character has connections with the cult after Werewolf by Night in the comics, there is a natural liaison to work the character into the Moon Knight show.

With the six-episode Oscar Isaac-led series rumored to drop in the first half of 2022, a Werewolf by Night Halloween special fits nicely in the back end of what promises to be the most crowded calendar year in the MCU's history.

The untitled Marvel Studios' Halloween Special is currently seeking an early 2022 production start date.