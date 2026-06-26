Marvel Officially Casts Spider-Man's Silk Actress Before Her Movie Debut

Marvel cast a new Silk actress ahead of the superhero's upcoming movie debut. Cindy Moon, the web-slinger better known as Silk, first appeared in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man #1 from writer Dan Slott and artist Humberto Ramos. The same radioactive spider that bit Peter Parker also bit Cindy, giving her organic webbing and her own spider-sense. Despite her popularity on the page, Silk is still waiting for a true superhero showcase outside the comics.

Avelyn Choi will voice Silk in Season 5 of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which premieres Monday, July 13, on Disney Jr. Disney confirmed the casting in a press release, and the character will team up with young versions of Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales during the season's new Rescue-Webs story arc.

Disney announced Choi's casting alongside several other Marvel heroes joining the show's fifth season, including Rocket, Groot, and Mr. Fantastic. Per the announcement, Silk's abilities will be on full display as she uses her powerful ricochet webs to save the day.

What Does Silk's On-Screen Future Look Like?

Marvel Comics

Silk's big-screen appearance is set to take place in Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise. Producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Vanity Fair in December 2018 that a Spider-Women spin-off, written by Bek Smith, will feature Spider-Gwen, Cindy Moon, and Jessica Drew's Spider-Woman. The sequel Pascal teased in that same interview became 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, positioning its Gwen-centric story as a springboard for the female-led film.

Pascal explained why she believes the project will connect with audiences, saying these heroes "really resonate for people:"

"I think it's great that we're going to be able to tell movies about female superheroes in this realm, and in the live-action realm as well, because I believe that there are going to be characters that really resonate for people. They're funny and quirky and different, and heroic in all kinds of different ways that only animation allows you to do."

That spin-off still needs Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to arrive first. The threequel opens in theaters on June 18, 2027, and Sony will likely wait to see how Miles Morales' story wraps before revealing the next steps for Cindy's movie debut.

Notably, Cindy Moon already exists in the MCU, even if Silk does not. Tiffany Espensen played Cindy in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War as one of Peter Parker's classmates on Midtown High's Academic Decathlon team. She never showed any powers, and the franchise quietly dropped her after 2018.

Marvel Studios

This groundwork leaves the door open to plans involving the character in the MCU. Tom Holland's web-slinger returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31, a film that goes back to a grounded, street-level New York story. If Marvel Studios ever wants a second hero swinging beside Peter, Cindy's introduction work is already done.

Silk also looms large in PlayStation's corner of the Spider-Man universe. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ended with a post-credits scene in which Miles Morales meets Albert Moon, his mother's new boyfriend, who introduces his daughter, Cindy.

The camera only showed the back of her head, but the name alone told players everything. Insomniac Games clearly positioned Cindy as a major piece of Marvel's Spider-Man 3, a sequel the studio still hasn't formally announced. Many fans expect her to join Peter and Miles as a third playable hero when that game arrives.

Insomniac Games

Silk nearly headlined her own live-action show as well. Sony Pictures Television and Amazon ordered Silk: Spider Society in November 2022 for MGM+ and Prime Video, with The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang leading the project and Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal serving as executive producers. After roughly five years of development, Amazon scrapped the series before a single episode was filmed. Sony planned to shop the show to other buyers, but it never found a new home.

How Big Will Silk’s Role in Her Superhero Movie Debut Be?

The most obvious blueprint for a Spider-Women film is Marvel's 2016 Spider-Women comic event, which united the same three heroes Pascal named. That story stranded Jessica and Cindy in Gwen's home universe, where a corrupt alternate version of Cindy Moon ran the criminal organization SILK and served as the crossover's main villain. A movie drawing on that material could hand Silk double duty as hero and antagonist, a showcase neither of her co-stars would get.

Gwen Stacy is also the best evidence of what this franchise can do for Cindy. Her heroic alter ego debuted in 2014's Edge of Spider-Verse #2, the same year Silk arrived, and she remained a comics-only favorite until Hailee Steinfeld voiced her in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, opened with an extended Gwen prologue and treated her as a co-lead alongside Miles Morales. The franchise turned a niche alternate-universe creation into one of Marvel's most recognizable heroes in under five years. Silk now stands where Gwen stood in 2017, beloved by comic readers and unknown to almost everyone else.

Excitingly, there's a chance that Cindy walks away with the spin-off's meatiest arc. Issa Rae already introduced Jessica Drew in Across the Spider-Verse, and Gwen will have co-led three films by the time this project reaches theaters, making Silk the trio's only true newcomer. The film would have to put the spotlight on her and properly introduce her to audiences.

Her origin story fits this franchise like a glove and would make the film all the more intriguing. In the comics, Ezekiel Sims locked a teenage Cindy in a bunker for roughly a decade to hide her from the Inheritors, specifically Morlun, and she emerged to find her family gone. Isolation, lost time, and the search for somewhere to belong are the same themes that powered Miles and Gwen's stories, so the spin-off's writers would inherit a character already suited to this franchise's strengths.

As for whether the movie happens at all, the signs favor Silk despite more than seven years without an official update. Sony never canceled the project, and Across the Spider-Verse's $690 million worldwide gross gave the studio every reason to keep expanding this universe.

Sony also stepped away from its live-action Spider-Man spin-off slate after Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter struggled at the box office, leaving animation to carry the future of these side characters.

In August 2025, a Spider-Punk feature entered early development with Daniel Kaluuya co-writing, making the Spider-Women movie happening all the more realistic. If Sony is greenlighting a solo movie for a character who debuted in 2023, a spin-off announced seven years ago has a decent chance.