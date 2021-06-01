Marvel's Shang-Chi Star Debunks Rumor About 'Questionable' Fin Fang Foom

Marvel Studios is just over three months away from bringing its first new titular hero of Phase 4 in Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, coming exclusively to theaters on September 3. The MCU's 25th theatrical outing will introduce the mystical world of martial arts into Marvel's story, exploring a world that's only been teased in past outings through the years.

While the key character's powers have been teased through previous plot leaks and briefly in the movie's first trailer, there are still plenty of mysteries surrounding more parts of Shang-Chi's story from the comics.

Liu, the cast, and crew have already teased some of the MCU's most impressive action sequences to date, which tracks well with the movie's focus on martial arts. Rumors have even pointed to the potential inclusion of Fin Fang Foom, one of Marvel Comics' more fantastical villains, who comes in the form of a shape-shifting green dragon.

As it turns out, rumors are likely Fing Fang Foom's resting place for the time being.

SIMU LIU CLARIFIES SHANG-CHI RUMORS

Marvel

NBC News released a feature on Marvel Studios' 25th movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which debunked a long-standing rumor about the story.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu revealed that Fin Fang Foom will not make an appearance in this movie, being described as one of the "more questionable elements from the source material" due to its name.

ONE LESS DRAGON IN THE MIX

In August 2020, a rumor made its way into the world describing how the three Sanctum Sanctorums from Doctor Strange in Hong Kong, London, and New York would play a role in keeping Fin Fang Foom dormant. This certainly came as an exciting possibility for the MCU, especially after he'd been teased in Easter eggs that came in films as early as Iron Man in 2008.

While Liu seemed to debunk Fin Fang Foom's inclusion in the movie, other leaks have teased the arrival of other dragons like the Great Protector alongside Shang-Chi. It's still a mystery how these elements will officially be introduced into the story, but with the full world of martial arts and Asian mythology coming into play, an open mind is a necessity.

With only one trailer having released to the public, it will still be some time until Marvel reveals more details about any dragon-related plot points that may be in the film. Regardless of when that comes, hype is already building thanks to such a new superhero dynamic making its way into play alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.