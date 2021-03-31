Marvel's Shang Chi Reportedly Adds Dallas Liu In Mystery Role

Marvel Studios appears to finally be on track with their release schedule in 2021 after countless delays. After Phase 4’s first three Disney+ shows air, MCU movies will return to theaters in July, starting with Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited Black Widow.

The second of these films will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, bringing Marvel Comics’ premier martial artist to the big screen for the first time. Simu Liu has been showcasing his enthusiasm for the character since he was announced in the lead role at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, and he is surrounded by an all-star cast for his first solo adventure.

Thanks to the most recent news blast, that cast just added a new name to its ranks.

DALLAS LIU JOINS SIMU LIU'S SHANG-CHI

Marvel

Deadline is reporting that actor Dallas Liu has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu's role was not disclosed, and neither his representatives nor Marvel offered any comment on the casting.

ANOTHER MYSTERY MARVEL CASTING

Dallas Liu has built up an impressive early resume over the past decade, most recently starring in the Hulu comedy series Pen15. It’s still unclear what role he will portray in this upcoming MCU film, although it will easily be Liu's most high-profile project to date.

He joins up-and-comer Awkwafina, Chinese acting legend Tony Leung and more in the cast of Shang-Chi, which will bring a whole new style of action and fighting in the MCU’s 25th theatrical release. As the titular hero is forced into battle against numerous adversaries while dealing with the secretive Ten Rings organization, this story will be a fantastic look into the MCU’s mythological past while setting up some exciting possibilities for the future.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in theaters on September 3, 2021.