Marvel Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dies

Marvel fans mourn the loss of star Ron Cephas Jones, who has a history all across the greater Marvel Universe.

Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away

Netflix

A representative of Jones confirmed to People that the actor died at the age of 66 following "a long-standing pulmonary issue:"

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

The representative's statement highlighted his "warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart" while looking back to his beginnings and his love of the stage along with his passion for making movies:

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony-nominated and Drama Desk Award-winning performance for his role in 'Clyde’s' on Broadway."

Sony Pictures

Jones was known in the Marvel community for his role as Bobby Fish in all three seasons of Luke Cage on Netflix. Fish was a regular patron of Pop’s Barbershop and helped Mike Colter’s Luke Cage move forward after Pop passed away.

Jones also had an uncredited role in Sony Pictures' Venom as Eddie Brock's boss, Jack, who was in a couple of scenes before he fired Eddie.

Jones built an impressive career in Hollywood since breaking onto the scene in 1994, with highlights coming in movies like 2006’s Half Nelson and 2007’s Across the Universe.

In more recent years, Jones had a wildly-successful run on NBC's This Is Us as he took on a role as William Hill, the biological father of Sterling K. Brown's Randall Pearson, across the series' six seasons. He earned four Primetime Emmy nominations for his performance, winning the prize for Oustanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2020

His final roles were in Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told and the FX show Better Things.

The Direct sends our best wishes and condolences to Ron Cephas Jones' family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.