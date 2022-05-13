Hulu Just Cancelled One of Marvel's Last-Remaining Non-MCU Shows

While Marvel Studios has a near-stranglehold on all Marvel-related TV shows and movies hitting the public these days, there are still a few projects remaining from the old era of Marvel Television as well. One of those is the wacky stop-motion animated series M.O.D.O.K., whose first season premiered on Hulu last year and brought one of Marvel’s most unusual characters into the limelight.

Along with his voice role as Pip the Troll in Marvel Studios' Eternals, Patton Oswalt brings the psychotic robot to life on Hulu in this 10-episode series centered on a supervillain trying to run a business and a family at the same time. Also starring Sonic the Hedgehog's Ben Schwartz and Brooklyn 99's Melissa Fumero, the series brought plenty of laughs along with some fun nods to classic heroes and villains within the Marvel universe.

With M.O.D.O.K. in production under the former Marvel Television, the same production team that delivered Agents of SHIELD and the Netflix-housed Defenders shows, its status on Hulu going forward is on uneven footing. Now, its fate has been decided, with Hulu making the choice not to continue its story after the only season it had on the air.

M.O.D.O.K. Gets Axed At Hulu

Marvel

Variety announced that Hulu has canceled the animated Marvel show M.O.D.O.K. after only one season on the streaming service. The Patton Oswalt-starring series was one of four animated shows on Hulu under Jeph Loeb's now-defunct Marvel Television division, which has now been taken over by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

This show was one of only a few in production that wasn't connected to the MCU.

The only Marvel-based show that remains on Hulu is Hit-Monkey, whose status is unknown in terms of a second season, along with the Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends cartoon program. Disney Channel also has Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur set to release, although those release dates are unknown.

Oswalt also shared the news on his Twitter account, saddened by the news but still grateful for the opportunity to "run amok in (Marvel's) toy box:"

"*sigh* oh well Got to work with the best writers, a dream voice cast, and Marvel let us run amok in their toy box. Another great experience. Forward!"

Marvel Studios TV Taking Over Going Forward

The age of Marvel Studios TV has been a huge success within the MCU, although it comes with the end of another era of Marvel TV in the process. The live-action shows from ABC and Netflix already aired their final episodes over the past couple of years, the last of which being Agents of SHIELD and Helstrom, and now it appears that the same is coming to the animated side.

While Patton Oswalt won't get to continue playing M.O.D.O.K. in this series, his MCU path is at least set thanks to his role in Eternals once the group comes back into play for the MCU. Additionally, his former character may even have a future with the MCU beyond this cancellation if rumors are to be believed.

The Direct exclusively reported that M.O.D.O.K. will play a key role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, while other reports teased that he'll be played by former Yellowjacket actor Corey Stoll in the blockbuster threequel. It's still a mystery how it will all play out, but it's clear that the robotic supervillain won't be away from the spotlight for too long with this news.

Now, fans wait for more news on how much longer Marvel Television will last, with only Hit-Monkey still remaining on the air from that original era. It seems to be only a matter of time before the MCU's TV division takes over this department completely, although the results speak for themselves in terms of the success that fans have seen to this point.