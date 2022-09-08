Marvel’s Ironheart Gains an Unsurprising New Cast Member

Late next year, Marvel will add a new layer to Iron Man's MCU legacy with Dominique Thorne's leading effort in Ironheart, coming to Disney+ before the end of 2023. While updates on production and story details have largely remained a mystery, this show now boasts one of the most unique and star-studded casts of any MCU Disney+ show to date.

Appearing alongside Thorne will be Alden Ehrenreich, who takes on his first Marvel Studios project after starring as a young Han Solo for Lucasfilm in 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story. That comes on top of the MCU's first transgender actor in Zoe Terakas and the franchise's first non-binary star in Shea Couleé, and the show is far from done adding big names to its roster.

In late May, Murphy's Multiverse hinted that Shakira Barrera was in line for a role after she connected with multiple other show personnel on Instagram, although nothing was reported on her from other outlets. Now, that casting has seemed to move towards the "confirmed" category thanks to a report from one of the biggest names in the business.

Ironheart Adds Unsurprising Name to Cast

Deadline announced that Shakira Barrera has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' Ironheart as a series regular, although her specific role remains unconfirmed.

This confirms the report from Murphy's Multiverse which indicated Barrera was in line for a role in Ironheart.

Ironheart Cast Coming Together Fast

Barrea has built an impressive resume over the last few years, starring in fan-favorite projects like GLOW alongside the often MCU-connected Alison Brie. She even had a part in one episode of ABC's Agents of SHIELD, playing a small role as a SHIELD agent during the core team's time-traveling mission in Season 7 before she takes a bigger role in the MCU.

Although it's fairly unsurprising to see Barrea join this series, she'll be a welcome addition to this cast as production moves forward.

Fans got the first look at Thorne's new hero on set a couple of months ago as Marvel Studios works hard to complete filming before Fall 2023. There are still plenty of other casting decisions to be made, most of them likely being more of a surprise, although Barrea will add a new level of cache to what Marvel is building with this series.

Ironheart will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2023. The character will be seen first in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres in theaters on November 11.