Don Cheadle’s Marvel Disney+ Show Receives Exciting Production Update

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to push Don Cheadle's James Rhodes into the forefront by showcasing his adventures on the small screen in Armor Wars. The upcoming MCU series is confirmed to dive into the legacy of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in an unexpected way, as it will deal with how the Armored Avenger's technology fell into the wrong hands.

Despite that premise, the exact plot details of the series are still being kept under wraps. Cheadle previously teased that Armor Wars is "an opportunity to really discover who [Rhodey] is in a way that we have not had before," indicating that fans will learn more about the character's origin and how he is coping with the death of Tony.

Although it is unknown when Armor Wars will premiere on Disney+, a new update straight from one of its producers could give fans an idea of its release timeline.

Don Cheadle's Armor Wars Set to Film Soon

As pointed out by Reddit user RAMcGonagall, Armor Wars executive producer Jenna Berger shared a promising update about the Disney+ series in the University of Pennsylvania's Idea To Film conference's official description of its presenters.

In Berger's bio, it was revealed that the Don Cheadle-led series will "film in Atlanta this Fall," marking the first concrete update about the Don Cheadle-led solo show. The description also mentioned that she produced the ongoing Ms. Marvel series on the House of Mouse's streaming service:

"Jenna Berger is an executive at Marvel Studios on the production and development team where she’s been for the last three years. She most recently produced the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and is now in development on a new series starring Don Cheadle, which will film in Atlanta this Fall."

The producer's update is in line with a previous report from Cosmic Circus, where the outlet shared that filming for Armor Wars will start in "October/November" this year.

When will Armor Wars Premiere on Disney+?

A Fall start date for Armor Wars could indicate that the series could premiere on Disney+ in late 2023 or even early 2024 at the latest.

For context, the usual length for filming an entire season of a Disney+ series is four months. If filming starts in either October or November, then it could wrap in either February or March.

Considering the lengthy post-production phase and reshoots, Armor Wars could eventually be released on Disney+ from December 2023 onwards. The series could follow the footsteps of Hawkeye as a holiday release or it could be similar to Moon Knight, where it kicks off the Disney+ slate of the MCU in the new calendar year.

This update could also hint that more official casting news and concept art will be unveiled sooner rather than later. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that the studio will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, thus presenting a great opportunity to showcase news about their Disney+ slate, such as Armor Wars. Another possible event where updates could be announced is at D23 later this year.