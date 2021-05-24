Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Sneaks Captain America Easter Egg Into Angelina Jolie's Eternals Trailer Scene

Angelina Jolie Chris Evans Eternals
By Tom Drew Posted:

Following a small tease at what the film had to offer via a Marvel Studios sizzle reel, Eternals recently received its first official trailer and gave a bit more insight into what it will entail.

Kit Harington's character received his first, albeit limited, piece of footage, teasing his upcoming role as Dane Whitman's Black Knight. An official look at the film's main villain was also shown off, displaying the viscous, creepy appearance of the Deviant known as Kro.

Though the film is set to be quite different with director Chloé Zhao at the helm, new information about the film's screenwriters indicates that at least some aspects of a typical Marvel will be maintained. Marvel movies are also, of course, known for their interconnectivity, and the Eternals trailer did not completely shy away from the films that have come before it.

Now, another interesting Easter egg has been discovered amongst the footage...

CAPTAIN AMERICA'S SHIELD IN ETERNALS?

In the first official trailer for Eternals, Angelina Jolie's Thena seemingly swipes at her shield-protected opponent at the 0:58 second mark.

Thena's room in Eternals trailer with Captain America shield homage
Marvel's Eternals

A closer look reveals that the enemy's shield bears a similar star and circle design akin to Captain America's signature equipment.

Captain America Shield
Marvel's Eternals

The subsequent shot demonstrates that she simply slices the silk curtains around her.

It is unknown whether the shield-bearer is actually an adversary of the Eternal, or if he is an ally simply trying to protect himself from Thena's violent outburst.

Thena's room in Eternals trailer
Marvel's Eternals

ETERNALLY CONNECTED TO THE WIDER MCU

A Marvel Studios project would not be complete without a tie-in to other installments in the franchise, and this inclusion bridges the largely unknown team to the iconic MCU mainstays.

The appearance of this design does present somewhat of a chicken and egg situation though: which came first? It is difficult to discern the specific time period of the scene itself with both characters adorned in ancient clothing that provides no hints. Since Eternals does catch up to the MCU's present day, it is certainly possible that this moment could be taking place after Avengers: Endgame.

This could mean that the Eternals, or whoever this mysterious character aligns with, got inspired by the iconography of the Star-Spangled Man. The Eternals make it known that they are aware of who the Avengers are, so perhaps their fandom compelled them to pay homage through their weaponry.

It is very possible that this could be occurring in the past, though, considering the length of time that Eternals spans. The symbolism of Cap's shield may have dated back even further, with Howard Stark possibly getting the idea for the design by looking back at history.

The inclusion of a primitive Captain America shield could even pave the way for an MCU version of the Avengers 1,000,000 BC, an ancient variant of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Fans can find out what exactly Captain America's shield is doing in Eternals when it releases in theaters on November 5, 2021.

