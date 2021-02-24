Marvel's Kevin Feige Responds To Agents of SHIELD & Defenders Rumors

Since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the rest of the Marvel Television catalog were canceled, fans have been wondering when these characters would see use in the MCU again. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been asked countless times in interviews about their return, always avoiding answering directly.

Attending a recent conference, Feige was asked multiple questions about the future of Marvel Studios, the films, and shows. Of course, he was asked once again about the potential return of characters previously introduced by Marvel Television. Feige's answer this time is a bit more direct but no less vague.

MARVEL TELEVISION LIVES AGAIN?

Speaking at Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Tour, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was asked about whether characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. could appear again in the MCU.

In response, Feige said that “There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not,” likely referencing recent the rumors of Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson and Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson returning.

Feige continued his response by praising Gregg after he returned in Captain Marvel, saying that:

“It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel...Everything else we'll just have to see.”

On rumors of #AgentsofSHIELD characters returning, Feige says, "There are often rumors that are true and there are often rumors that are not. It was great fun to have Clark Gregg come back to the MCU in Captain Marvel… Everything else, we’ll just have to see.” #TCA21 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) February 24, 2021

Additionally, the Netflix characters were brought up, regarding whether they would see any use in the future now that all the rights have reverted to Marvel Studios. Although, once again, Feige was quite vague in his response, especially about when they would revisit these characters again.

“I think we probably could. I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us...I'm not exactly sure of the exact contracts. But perhaps some day.”

Feige is asked about properties reverting to Marvel - like JESSICA JONES (!?!) - and says "I think we probably could. I think a lot of that stuff comes back to us. … I’m not exactly sure of the exact contracts. But perhaps some day." https://t.co/cYgkmEmUfd #TCA21 — Decider (@decider) February 24, 2021

REASSURANCES FOR ASSEMBLY

Once again, after asking Kevin Feige about anything related to Marvel Television, the Marvel President gave essentially the same answer without confirmations or denials. Yes, certainly, “Everything is on the board,” but this gives little indication of how Marvel Studios truly intends to move forward.

When asked in an interview about potential revivals for shows like Jessica Jones and Luke Cage, all Feige said in response was “never say never about anything.” The only potential movement on any Marvel Television property returning to the MCU is Charlie Cox's Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is looking truer by the day. Maybe after that movie has been released and Matthew Murdock returns to defeat Peter Parker in court, people can start asking Feige about when Jessica Jones will show up next.