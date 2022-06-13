Knives Out 2 Confirms Casting of 4 Marvel Actors

The murder mystery genre was once at the forefront of fiction, and recently, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has been attempting to bring it back to its glory day. 2019’s Knives Out introduced moviegoers to Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, who will soon be back to solve another case in the sequel amongst everything from Marvel, DC, and Star Wars.

Following the grand success of the first film, Johnson signed a deal with Netflix to exclusively distribute the sequels – the first of which was just recently filmed in Greece. Knives Out famously featured a star-studded cast of suspects that included Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Kathryn Langford, Ana De Armas, and more.

Now, after months of rumors surrounding the cast of Knives Out 2, Johnson has officially confirmed which stars will be joining for the follow-up.

4 Marvel Stars Assemble for Murder Mystery

Netflix

Knives Out director Rian Johnson officially confirmed the sequel will arrive on Netflix this holiday season, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, on Twitter. The announcement was made via a teaser video by the director, which also confirmed the addition of four Marvel actors to the cast.

Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista, WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn, Iron Fist's Jessica Henwick, and The Incredible Hulk's Edward Norton will all play leading roles. Daniel Craig will reprise his Knives Out role as Detective Benoit Blanc, while Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson will also be along for the ride.

Moon Knight’s Ethan Hawke previously confirmed he will appear in the Knives Out sequel in a cameo capacity, meaning at least five Marvel actors will be involved with Glass Onion.

The full title announcement video can be watched below:

Marvel Legends Reunite for Knives Out 2

Knives Out previously saw Chris Evans tackle his first major blockbuster role after leaving Captain America and the MCU behind. Now, Johnson looks to be pulling in a wide variety of actors, particularly from the MCU, to serve as the suspects of Glass Onion, but the question remains, who is the killer?

There's no telling who can't be trusted until the film arrives, but after Kathryn Hahn hid her magical identity as the villainous Agatha Harkness in WandaVision, it's safe to say Marvel fans will be extremely suspicious of her character when Glass Onion comes around.

Both Bautista and Hahn are currently active cast members of the MCU, with Drax still having three filmed appearances on the way, while Agatha will soon lead her own Disney+ series. Neither Henwick nor Norton have been seen in their Marvel roles for some time; Colleen Wing hasn't been seen since Iron Fist ended, and Norton hasn't played the Hulk since 2008.

Glass Onion will debut on Netflix at the end of the year.