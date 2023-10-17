Marvel's First 2024 TV Show Reveals New Logo (Official)

Marvel Studios revealed a new logo for its first 2024 series hitting Disney+.

Echo, starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, was recently delayed from November of this year to January 2024.

Echo made her MCU debut in Hawkeye as a leader of the Tracksuit Mafia and has now been given the keys to her own series pushing forward the street-level stories of Marvel.

Thus far, the MCU Disney+ shows have had some fantastic title cards. Look no further than the current series Loki Season 2, whose logo mirrors the character's journey through time and universes.

New Echo Logo Unveiled by Marvel

Marvel officially released a new logo for Echo, the first MCU Disney+ series releasing in 2024.

The new logo is all white and a bit grungey. It looks strikingly similar to the logo for Netflix's Jessica Jones series.

Marvel Studios

The previously used logo for Echo was shining, bronze, and utilized a serif font:

Marvel Studios

Several different logos have been shown in association with Echo. Previously, an alternative title card was seen on the set of the series. This version had a yellowish-orange hue and flat lettering similar to comic books.

How New Logo Represents Echo's Tone on Disney+

Marvel is back to hitting the slick streets of New York in Echo this January.

Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is in the titular role as a deaf Native American hero with photographic reflexes: the ability to mimic another person's movements.

Continuing her story from Hawkeye and moving the story forward for Daredevil: Born Again (which is rethinking its direction), Echo will continue the street-level adventures within the MCU.

This logo, which appears inspired by Netflix's gritty Marvel universe, is a confirmation of the tone that Echo will have next year.

Releasing all episodes at once on Disney+, Echo is a personal story. Lopez will return to her Oklahoma hometown, where she grapples with her history, reconnects with her Native American heritage, and embraces her family and community.

The series will also see the return of Vincent D'Onfrio's Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock (Daredevil).

Echo releases on Disney+ sometime during January 2024.