The Åre Murders Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

In the wake of The Åre Murders debut, fans are eager to know if a Season 2 will ever be released.

The Swedish language crime thriller debuted on Netflix on February 6, bringing to life a grisly string of murders and the investigation behind them in a Swedish ski resort town.

The series is based on a series of novels by author Viveca Sten, with Season 1 adapting the events of the first two books in the franchise, Hidden in Snow and Hidden in Shadows.

Will The Åre Murders Season 2 Ever Happen?

Audiences are clamoring for The Åre Murders Season 2, as the show's first batch of episodes releases on Netflix.

All five episodes of the Swedish drama's first season are now streaming on the platform, telling the story of two detectives as they look into a series of grisly murders in a sleepy ski town (think Murder In a Small Town but on a snow-capped mountain).

As it stands, a second season of the streaming series has not yet been greenlit. However, that is not to say it will never happen. The Åre Murders is still so early in its life that it is hard to tell exactly how much demand for a Season 2 there will be.

If a Season 2 were to be greenlit, there would still be plenty of narrative fodder for the show's creative to gnaw on, thanks to the book series The Åre Murders is based on.

Viveca Sten's series of crime novels of the same name is comprised of five total books, with the most recent entry, Hidden in Mercy, being released in late 2024.

Seeing as Season 1 seemed to adapt much of the first two books in the series, there is a bounty of stories to continue to tell by jumping into the events of the third, fourth, and fifth books.

The Data Behind a Potential Åre Murders Renewal

Ultimately, whether The Åre Murders Season 2 will happen comes down to how Season 1 is received. It is still too early to tell just the impact the show is going to have globally, but early signs are promising.

The show, which debuted on the service on Thursday, February 8, has seen its fair share of success in its early goings. The series managed to break through on Netflix's vaunted Top 10 in several key regions, which is a solid bellwether for renewal (at least early on).

In its first two days on the service, The Åre Murders climbed as high as the fourth-place spot on the Top 10 US TV Series and occupied number one in regions like Austria, Canada, Belgium, and Germany to name a few (via FlixPatrol).

While the show still has some ways to go before it is considered a bonafide hit, this is a solid start. If The Åre Murders can continue this kind of positive momentum, it will be hard to make a case against a Season 2 renewal.

Sadly, an answer for fans is still likely some time away. Netflix will assumingly take a step back and see what the series does over the next couple of weeks (and perhaps months) before making a decision.

The Åre Murders is now streaming on Netflix.