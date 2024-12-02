The Madness on Netflix used several real-world locations for filming, but many were not the real locales the series said they were.

Starring Academy Award-nominee Colman Domingo and Penny Dreadful's Tamsin Topolski, The Madness follows a CNN pundit thrown head-first into a murder case as he is accused of killing someone after he stumbles upon a body in the Poconos.

Madness has only been branded as a limited series for now, but its worldwide popularity has fans clamoring for a Season 2 if Netflix and the creative team are willing to give it.

Where Was The Madness on Netflix Filmed?

While much of The Madness takes place in a nearly true-to-life Philidelphia, it was mostly filmed north of the 49th in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto often stands in for large American cities in various Hollywood productions (usually New York or Boston) thanks to its dense downtown and winding city streets that can easily emulate these other metropolitan areas.

There is usually a financial incentive to film in Canada as well, thanks to the myriad tax credits on offer for productions coming north of the border.

Parkwood Estate, Toronto

The Madness

One of the Toronto-based locales The Madness took advantage of for filming was the esteemed Parkwood Estate.

Technically located in Oshawa, Ontario (about an hour northeast of Toronto's city center), Parkwood is a large estate residence built in 1917 by General Motors of Canada founder Samuel McLaughlin.

The area has since been designated a Canadian national historic site. It appears in Episode 6 of The Madness as the scene of another grisly killing that the FBI may think Colman Domingo's Muncie is involved in.

Greater Toronto Area

The Madness

Most of The Madness was filmed in the greater Toronto area, with the iconic Canadian city standing in for Philidelphia and other places around rural Pennsylvania.

Most of the show's various cityscape scenes were shot right in Toronto proper, while other filming locations were outside the city limits in nearby municipalities like Hamilton and Oshawa.

One such Greater Toronto production site was East Hamilton's Cotton Factory, dressed up as the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Station as seen in Episode 3 of the hit Netflix series.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Madness

While Toronto does well at standing in for Philidelphia, some sequences in The Madness needed the real thing.

Certain shots/scenes in the series were filmed in Philly. Throughout the show, fans can see glimpses of the city, like a shot of the world-famous Philadelphia Museum of Art during one of Muncie's runs early in Episode 1.

Other moments filmed in Philly include a scene in Episode 2 when Muncie tracks someone to Philadelphia City Hall and a shot where a University of Pennsylvania advertisement can be seen on a bridge.

Fairburn, Georgia

The Madness

Not all of the series was filmed in the Northeast. The cabin that Colman Domingo's character visits in Episode 1 is located in Fairburn, Georgia.

This is the same filming location that Avengers: Endgame used for all of the Tony Stark cabin scenes throughout that film. Fans can even rent this particular cabin, but it costs $800 a night (via Outlook Traveller).

Times Square, New York

The Madness

New York City (NYC)'s legendary Times Square also makes several short appearances in The Madness.

The NYC staple pops up at the end of Episode 3 and the beginning of Episode 4, as Colman Domingo's Muncie panics after he becomes publicly suspected of murder.

Domingo's Madness character then walks through Times Square, doing his best to cover up his identity while moving through the busy New York streets.

The Madness is streaming on Netflix.