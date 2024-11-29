The Madness Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Netflix Star

The Madness star Colman Domingo got fans' hopes up with recent comments about a potential Season 2.

The Netflix thriller series debuted on November 28, telling the story of a journalist accused of being connected to a murder when he stumbles upon a body while in the Poconos.

As of writing, a Season 2 of the streaming show has not yet been announced, with its eight-episode first season being the only entry into the series at this point.

The Madness Star Teases Hopes for Season 2

Season 2 of The Madness already seems to be on the mind of star Colman Domingo.

The Oscar-nominated actor told Deadline in the wake of his Netflix series' debut, " I don’t really say this a lot about any show," but "I would really love to engage with a Season 2:"

"Listen, I don’t really say this a lot about any show because I like going from moment to moment and having great moments in a show and moving on with my life and doing something else. This show, I think there’s more from Muncie. I would really love to engage with a Season 2, so we’ll see if people think he’s got more story in him as well, so I hope people watch."

Season 1 of the streaming thriller sees Domingo playing Muncie Daniels, a prestigious author and CNN pundit who becomes entangled in a political conspiracy after he happens upon the body of a famed white supremacist while in the Poconos.

While Season 1 wrapped things up nicely, as Domingo's Muncie cleared his name and unraveled a dangerous plan to shake the very core of American democracy, it also opened the door for a potential follow-up in its final moments.

So, the potential for a Season 2 is there is Domingo and the Madness creatives wanted to explore it.

Will The Madness Season 2 Happen?

Despite enthusiasm from its biggest star, there has been no official news announced regarding The Madness Season 2.

As of writing, the series has only been on Netflix for just over 24 hours, so it may be too early to tell if a second batch of episodes will be greenlit.

The show was branded as a limited series, which usually means there is no chance for any sort of follow-up. However, especially in recent years, that limited series branding can be swapped out at any time if something is successful enough.

Fans recently saw this with Showtime's Your Honor series. The Bryan Cranston legal drama was only ever imagined as a single-season event series, but after strong viewership (and finding a second lease on life on Netflix) a Season 2 was eventually greenlit, with some now expecting it could eventually get a Season 3.

So, if The Madness proves a success for Netflix, then the streamer would surely be up for more episodes.

Early reviews for the Colman Domingo thriller have not been great, unfortunately. The series sits at a mediocre 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that is rarely the end-all-be-all for platforms like Netflix.

Typically, review scores are just one small part of a much larger calculation for these sorts of announcements. The biggest factor usually is whether a particular project was watched by people or not. Viewership metrics remain king.

On that front, however early it may be, The Madness has gotten off to a good start. After only just one day on the service, the Domingo-led drama sits as the second most-watched show on Netflix's global top 10 series (via Flix Patrol).

It has managed to already break into the top 10 in major territories like the United States (#2), Canada (#3), and the United Kingdom (#3). If The Madness can continue this kind of positive momentum, then Netflix's hand would almost be forced to give Season 2 the seal of approval.

The Madness is now streaming on Netflix.