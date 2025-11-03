New Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Promo Sparks Concern About Pedro Pascal’s Star Wars Future

A new Mandalorian & Grogu promo has fans worried about Pedro Pascal's Star Wars future. Pascal has played the much-celebrated Din Djarin in the galaxy far, far away since 2019, leading The Mandalorian franchise on Disney+. However, as time has passed, Pascal's star has quickly ascended, leading some to believe he may leave the star-faring franchise behind.

These concerns were heightened even further with the release of a new promo for Pascal's upcoming big-screen Star Wars debut. In celebration of The Mandalorian & Grogu reaching 200 days before release, the official Star Wars Japan X account shared a new post centered on the movie.

In that short promo (as translated from Japanese), the account described the film, detailing its release date, who fans can expect to see in it, and its "story of 'love and loss:'"

"Set 'A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away' a new story of 'love and loss' will open on the screen."

This mention of loss is what has fans talking, as some have taken it to potentially mean Pascal's Mando character may not survive to the end of the movie.

One commenter replied to the post, "Huh? Huh? Huh? What’s 'loss?' If it’s something like those things that just flashed through my mind, I absolutely don’t want that, okay?" Another added, "Tragedy doesn't suit the Din father and son [story] at all."

As Pascal has grown in celebrity, his involvement in his Star Wars-based efforts has seemingly decreased. Since his debut as Mando in 2019, the actor has become increasingly busy. This has led some to speculate that he may take a step back from Star Wars to make room for other projects he may want to pursue.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will tell the story of Din Djarin and his force-wielding ward, Grogu, as the New Republic tasks them to investigate a shadowy Imperial warlord operating after the fall of the Empire. The new film from director Jon Favreau marks the first Star Wars movie in over six years, set to release in theaters on May 22, 2026.

Pascal returns as the movie's titular hero, joining Jeremy Allen-White, Sigourney Weaver, and Jonny Coyne on its main cast (read more about the Mandalorian & Grogu cast here).

Will Din Djarin Die in The Mandalorian & Grogu?

Lucasfilm

Obviously, the mention of 'loss' anywhere near The Mandalorian & Grogu movie will spark plenty of conversation, but it does not necessarily mean Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin will bite the dust at some point in this planet-hopping adventure.

Yes, there has been plenty of hearsay from fans about Pascal potentially stepping away from his Star Wars role; however, taking an A-list talent off the board like the Mando star could be a massive mistake for the Star Wars franchise.

Pascal and the adorable Grogu have buoyed the series over the last half-decade or so. It would behoove Lucasfilm to give the character/actor at least one full outing on the big screen before deciding to kill him off.

What if The Mandalorian & Grogu is a significant hit, starting a whole new sub-franchise for the Lucasfilm tentpole?

If Pascal's character had already been killed off, then a potential sequel would be missing its leading man. And with reports that the Mando movie is being eyed as the possible start of a trilogy, it seems unlikely that the franchise would make such a declaration in The Mandalorian's first theatrical outing.

So, this mention of 'loss' is probably referring to something else entirely, potentially hinting at the movie delving into some deeper themes for either Pascal's character or his pint-sized puppet companion.