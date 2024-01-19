MamaMax Controversy and Allegations Explained

Where did the allegations and controversy surrounding MamaMax come from?

The American YouTuber is perhaps best known for his videos hunting and exposing alleged online predators.

MamaMax Faces Controversy & Allegations

In November 2023, MamaMax began to face backlash after posting a video called "This is the greatest cancellation of all time." The thumbnail featured the YouTuber penguinz0, otherwise known as Charlie, seemingly suggesting he would be exposed in some way in the video.

Where this gets particularly controversial is how this turned out to be clickbait, likely to capitalize on the 14.4 million subscribers channel penguinz0 has, as the video featured no such information against the creator.

Instead, the video highlighted how people should focus more on real-world issues like human trafficking instead of viral drama. He was additionally said to have downplayed the drama surrounding SSSniperWolf, who was accused of doxing Jacksfilm, posting a later-deleted Instagram story outside his house.

Naturally, MamaMax faced plenty of backlash, with many unhappy with his attempt to dictate other YouTubers' content and his use of penguinz0 in the thumbnail as the title appeared to imply some significant wrongdoing.

MamaMax claimed Charlie was featured in the image because he failed to reply to a message relating to one of his ongoing predator investigations. The creator later explained he missed the message due to suffering from COVID-19 at the time, and MamaMax issued an apology to penguinz0.

The video was eventually retitled "Reacting to the Reactions of SSSniperWolf's Actions" with a thumbnail featuring the now-titular channel; it currently has 211,000 views on YouTube as of January 18, 2024, around two months after it was posted.

Some have also accused MamaMax of faking several of his sexual predator investigations of offering insufficient evidence to support his claims.

Previously, in December 2021, MamaMax posted "Pick A Side YouTube," a video calling for the platform to stop taking down videos exposing predators; other creators appeared to express facing the same issue.

The controversial creator concluded the video by calling for viewers to use the "#PickASideYouTube" hashtag in a movement to encourage YouTube to choose between protecting children or pedophiles.

The controversy spawned as, while some supported the movement, others labeled it as attention-seeking and toxic toward those who weren't in favor of the hashtag for one reason or another. YouTubers such as penguinz0, Daniel T. Gaming, and Comment Cop were among those to criticize the campaign.

