Love is Blind Season 6's next two installments (Episodes 10 and 11) will be released soon on Netflix.

The new season of the blind dating experiment with a twist introduces a fresh batch of hopeless romantics in 2024 seeking to find the love of their lives.

The previous three episodes of Season 6 focused on the aftermath of the remaining couples' honeymoon phase, chronicling first fights, misunderstandings, and the heartbreaking break-up between one pod couple.

Love Is Blind Season 6's Remaining Release Schedule

Netflix officially revealed the release schedule of Love is Blind Season 6's last three episodes.

Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 10 alongside Episode 11 will premiere on Wednesday, February 28 at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET.

The Season 6 finale will then be released the following Wednesday, March 6, at the same time.

Here is an overview of the remaining release schedule of Love is Blind Season 6:

Episode 10 - Wednesday, February 28

Episode 11 - Wednesday, February 28

Episode 12 - Wednesday, March 6

What to Expect in Love Is Blind Season 6 Episode 10

Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 9 ended with the shocking breakup of Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham, realizing that they are not ready to get married a week before the wedding.

The pair's breakup sent shockwaves to the viewers, but it was not all sad since the pod couple had a mature and honest conversation about their relationship.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Mills explained how the love between them "started to drift away:"

"The crave, the passion, and the intensity of our pod experience didn't necessarily continue throughout the rest of our relationship. Towards the end of it, it definitely started to drift away. Truly, from my perspective, the intimacy, the craving, and the passion are what led us to take a turn in our relationship."

It is unknown if more of Brittany and Kenneth's story will be featured in Episode 10 and beyond, but it's a safe bet that their time is over until a reunion episode comes along.

Meanwhile, Episode 10 is also expected to focus on several storylines, such as Johnny's quest to ask for the blessing of Amy's father, Clay's honest thoughts about cheating and contemplating on whether or not to marry AD, and Jimmy and Chelsea's struggle of trying to keep their strong bond together.

Sarah-Ann's return may also ruin Laura and Jeramey's marriage plans, especially after the latter's obvious attraction for her.

The first nine episodes of Love is Blind Season 6 are streaming on Netflix.

