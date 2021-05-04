Loki Disney+: New Scenes Showing Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & More Released

Marvel Studios may be on a short hiatus in terms of in-universe content, but that's not stopping breaking news for the MCU by a long shot.

In one three-minute video, Marvel fans got more than their fair share of news concerning the future of Phase 4, all of which will be arriving in less than two years. This includes the first few seconds of footage from Marvel's Eternals, release dates for the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the new titles in The Marvels and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As for what's coming next, June 11 will bring the Disney+ debut of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. The first two trailers for the series teased an adventure full of madness as the God of Mischief navigates the vast reaches of space and time after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, with just over a month until the show's arrival, Marvel teamed up with ESPN to bring a new look at the show during the primetime NBA game...

A NEW-LOOK AT MARVEL'S LOKI

During halftime of the Warriors/Pelicans NBA game on ESPN, Marvel Studios debuted a new inside look at the Disney+ series Loki.

The full "Special Look" can be watched below:

"AND I AM BURDENED WITH GLORIOUS PURPOSE"

Marvel

This trailer brings more new action than what was in the second full trailer that debuted nearly a month ago. Almost every frame of this 45-second teaser is newly released footage, all of which is bound to get fans excited for the MCU’s third Disney+ series.

Loki is described by Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer as “insubordinate, stubborn, unpredictable” while the action goes on behind the dialogue. Tom Hiddleston’s lead character shows off his illusion powers and some classic costumes while Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius reassures viewers that “he’s doing great.”

That being said, the troublemaker appears to be fully back to his mischievous ways no matter what his end goal is. He even goes back to his classic intro line from The Avengers, describing himself as “burdened with glorious purpose.”

This series looks to be giving Hiddleston a chance to fully dive into the character that he has played brilliantly for the past decade, no matter how much chaos he brings around him. Mobius even exclaims near the end “wherever you [Loki] go, it’s just death, destruction, the literal ends of worlds!”

With Loki having to potentially make a choice between helping stop a greater threat or facing the end of his days, he may be taking on greater personal stakes than in any of his films to date.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.