Loki Disney+: New Synopsis Teases Possible 'Deletion' of Tom Hiddleston's Character

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has concluded its six-episode run on Disney+, the next Marvel series in the pipeline features a familiar character in a whole other place and time.

Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson is set to release on June 11, 2021 on Disney+. But as opposed to the slightly more heroic Loki who died by Thanos' hand in Avengers: Infinity War, this new series focuses on the Loki variant who escaped with the Tesseract in New York during Avengers: Endgame.

Trailers have shown the God of Mischief in the custody of the TVA (Time Variance Authority), who need Loki to fix the various branches in time he created through his time traveling.

And as the series premiere date approaches, fans are now learning more about both its plot and its high stakes.

LOKI FACES DELETION FROM REALITY

Marvel

In a new book by Marvel Comics titled Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series, the synopsis reveals Tom Hiddleston's Loki faces "deletion from reality" in the upcoming Loki Disney+ series.

"Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat."

Now this isn't the first Marvel product to shed light on the series' Time Variance Authority or what the God of Mischief might be up to.

Recently the packaging of Marvel Legends figure of Loki confirmed the series plot involves the existence of a "sacred timeline" and that the show will pick up “mere moments” after Loki's escape from custody in Avengers: Endgame.

WHO OR WHAT IS THE GREATER THREAT?

There's a tremendous amount of mystery and fan anticipation surrounding this new Marvel series.

And while audiences have seen the Time Variance Authority and some of Loki's time-traveling destinations in recent trailers, there are still more questions than answers when it comes to this show.

This revealed synopsis from Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series book definitely sheds some light on the TVA, as well as Loki's motivation for this wild, time-traveling romp. After all, facing deletion from reality is certainly motivating.

But again, with every answer, there is a new question, such as who or what is this "even greater threat" the book is alluding to? And how will it impact other characters and stories in the MCU?

Either time, or more plot leaks via Marvel products, will tell!

Tom Hiddleston's Loki debuts on June 11, 2021 on Disney+.