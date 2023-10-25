According to an MCU producer, time may be on Loki's side when it comes to hopes for a Season 3.

Loki's Season 1 finale not only ended with the shocking reveal of He Who Remains but also the promise of a second season for Disney+.

As Season 2 of the six-episode series hurtles towards its conclusion, should Marvel fans be anticipating a Season 3?

In discussing Loki's future beyond Season 2, series producer Kevin Wright gave an update on the show's Season 3 possibilities, noting there are "many, many, many more stories told with Loki" and set within "the Loki world."

When asked by Deadline if Marvel has a multi-season plan for Loki or if the show is approached season by season, Wright admitted the latter but also acknowledged the existence of talks with the cast "of where [they] see this going:"

"We take it season by season, and there are certainly things that Tom and I and other casts have talked about of where we see this going, and I know there’s some excitement for that internally, but just from a storytelling standpoint, I think we always conceived of seasons 1 and 2 as a whole."

The producer went on to describe both of the Tom Hiddleston-led seasons as "two chapters of the same book," but admitted that there are "other stories" or "new books" to be told:

"That these are two chapters of the same book, and that season two is finishing that book, and there are other stories to be told there, but I think they would be new books, if that’s not too coy."

When asked whether the Season 2 finale will live up to Season 1's shocker, the producer confessed that he "hopes so," but revealed in advance that "it's not a cliffhanger:"

"I hope so, but what I will say is it’s not a cliffhanger. We want to be able to deliver real fulfillment in what we’re doing, but I do think it’ll be exciting and unexpected and everything people like about this show."

While some may interpret that as the end of Loki on Disney+, in a separate interview with Collider, Wright again teased "many other books on the shelf" for Loki and his world while also explaining why there's no set-up for Season 3:

"It was similar to Season 1 in we wanted to tell this story and tell it well, but even in Season 1, we obviously were thinking about where we were going. I would say Season 1 and Season 2 were developed and created as, like, kind of two chapters of the same book. We felt pretty strongly, all of us involved, that Season 2 was about closing that book but that there are many other books on the shelf for this character and for this world. But this felt like it wanted to be the conclusion of these great things that we set up in Season 1. We don't want to constantly leave people with drastic cliffhangers for our finales."

Lastly, when directly asked by Variety about plans for a Loki Season 3, the Marvel producer claimed it's "open-ended," before, once again, teasing the property's potential for "many more stories:"

"I think it’s open-ended. We certainly did not develop this season going, 'We have to tee up Season 3' — in the way that we did with Season 1, where there was a very specific, 'Hey, we’re coming back.' But I also think that where this show goes, there certainly can be many, many, many more stories told with Loki in the 'Loki' world, and in other worlds connected to Loki, the character."

Contributing Loki's Season 3 odds is Marvel Studios' new direction for its Disney+ shows since, via The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel is reportedly "leaning into the idea of multiseason serialized TV" a la Loki instead of the "limited-series format:"

"And just as 'Loki,' which returned Oct. 5, marked Marvel’s first season two of a series (out of nine TV shows to date), the studio plans on leaning into the idea of multiseason serialized TV, stepping away from the limited-series format that has defined it. Marvel wants to create shows that run several seasons, where characters can take time to develop relationships with the audience rather than feeling as if they are there as a setup for a big crossover event."

Does Loki Need a Season 3?

All in all, the odds are in favor of the God of Mischief continuing his Disney+ run.

Loki's first season is one of the MCU's biggest streaming successes to date, the show's producers clearly have ideas for further storytelling, and now that Marvel Studios is modeling its streaming vision on the God of Mischief, a third season seems all but guaranteed.

However, is a third season of Loki best for the series and the greater MCU?

Loki's very premise and its focus on the Sacred Timeline requires a ticking clock (no pun intended) and some sort of arc or culminating conclusion.

While Kevin Wright's update is encouraging for fans, if Marvel unnecessarily stretches Loki's narrative into (a possible) Season 3, that weakens the stakes which, according to the series, directly affects the rest of the MCU.

Yes, Marvel Studios should absolutely take a page out of Loki and develop multi-season shows. However, Loki itself is a project that will, if not already, require a culminating "big crossover event" sooner rather than later.

New episodes of Loki drop every Thursday on Disney+.