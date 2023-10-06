The premiere of Disney+'s Loki Season 2 featured a confusing ending scene involving Sylvie that set up an exciting mystery for the coming episodes.

Loki Season 2 will introduce plenty of new concepts and mysteries to the MCU storyline, not the least of which is time-slipping, which will see the God of Mischief violently flung across the timeline to the past, present, and future.

While Loki endures the horrors of time-slipping, fans have been awaiting the fate of Sylvie after the last finale left her past the Void at the end of time, having just murdered He Who Remains and opened up the Multiverse.

The Lokis, the Elevator, and the Phone Explained

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Loki Season 2, Episode 1.

Loki's Season 2 premiere featured one of its most confusing moments during its ending involving Sylvie, an elevator, and a ringing TVA phone.

Marvel Studios

While in a TVA hallway, Loki once again did what he had been doing across the episode, and time slipped into another moment where a ringing phone could be heard, with nobody coming to answer it.

Marvel Studios

Staring toward an elevator door, Sylvie pulled open the doors in an outfit never seen before, indicating the period Loki had time-slipped into was, in fact, in the future, presumably a later moment in Season 2.

Marvel Studios

As the Goddess of Mischief greeted her Variant with "There you are,” indicating she had been looking for Loki, the Asgardian was pruned from behind.

Marvel Studios

However, unlike the first season where being pruned would send an individual straight to the Void to the mercy of Alioth, Loki reappeared in the present day, colliding with Mobius in his astronaut suit.

Marvel Studios

Here's What Loki's Mysterious Scene Means for Season 2

As Sylvie can be seen wearing an outfit never seen before on the show and seems to be looking for Loki, indicating they have reunited by this time, it appears Loki has time-slipped into the future. This will likely be an event later in Season 2 that the show will eventually loop back around to in the coming episodes.

But this scene does leave viewers with many burning questions and plenty of intrigue for this mystery. Who was calling the phone? Why was Sylvie bursting out of an elevator? Who pruned Loki? And why wasn't he sent to the Void?

It certainly appears Loki and Sylvie will be back to causing trouble together around the TVA in no time, although one can only imagine the surprise she will have when she realizes that wasn't actually her time's Loki who was pruned.

With regard to why Loki was pruned back to his own time as opposed to the Void, perhaps the TVA's Time Stacks can be configured to send their target to any time, meaning its holder may not have been looking to doom the God of Mischief.

Perhaps whoever pruned Loki was simply aware he wasn't from this time, and, as such, chose to return him to his own. So, the attacker may not necessarily be an antagonist like Judge Rensalyer or Victor Timely as many will be expecting.

The first episode of Loki Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.