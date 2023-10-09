Loki Season 2 Includes Sneaky Scarlet Witch Connection In Episode 1 (Photo)

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a connection everyone missed to the MCU's Scarlet Witch in the Loki Season 2 premiere.

Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief is back in a new season of his hit Disney+ series after shaking the super-powered franchise to its core with the timeline-shattering events of the Season 1 finale.

Given the Multiversal focus the Marvel Studios story is seemingly going to have moving forward, Loki - the series that introduced the concept to the franchise - remains a key piece of connective tissue to the greater MCU.

These connections have come after one episode harkening back to Marvel Studios titles like Moon Knight and many more.

Loki Season 2 Featured a Cool Scarlet Witch Connection

Marvel Studios

During the credits of the Loki Season 2 premiere, a connection to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch can be spotted.

As the credits roll and the camera jumps back and forth to various scenes in and out of the TVA, a wall of Post-it notes can be seen.

These colorful reminders were seemingly written by a Variant of the upcoming Avenger-level villain Kang the Conqueror (better known in Loki as He Who Remains).

Marvel Studios

Two particular Post-it notes feature a direct reference to the Scarlet Witch and her exploits in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, with the words "Dreams" and "Dream State Paradox" emblazoned upon them.

Marvel Studios

This is an Easter egg calling back to Wanda Maximoff's Dreamwalking ability which she demonstrated in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Marvel Studios

Dreamwalking is a Chaos Magic spell hidden within the Darkhold that allows one to possess the mind of a Variant of oneself from across the Multiverse.

The ability was seen in the Sam Raimi blockbuster with Wanda inhabiting the mind of a Variant of herself in a reality where she did not have to say goodbye to her two sons, Tommy and Billy.

Marvel Studios

Why Would Kang Need to Dreamwalk?

Seeing this Dreamwalking tie-in with Loki may confuse some fans. Why would this Mutliversal threat need to employ magic for his quest to dominate the MCU?

From what has been shown of the villain so far, one would assume Jonathan Majors' Kang would be much more based in the world of science and technology rather than superstition and sorcery.

However, Dreamwalking might be the key to Kang's plan as the franchise heads toward a Multiversal showdown with the reality-bending character.

Dreams have been confirmed in the MCU to be visions of one's alternate counterparts within the Multiverse, which could be useful for the Marvel villain.

There are seemingly infinite Variants of Majors' Marvel villain (as evidenced by Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's post-credits scene). This is one way Marvel Studios could give audiences a better understanding of the character — by putting one particular Variant of Kang into the spotlight as the primary threat to the Multiverse.

Then, this one particularly threatening version of Kang could employ the power of Dreamwalking to inhabit Variant upon Variant going forward.

What Is Kang's Dream State Paradox?

As for what the "Dream State Paradox" could be, there is no grounding of such a thing in the real world.

One thing awfully close though is the idea of paradoxical sleep. This is a state of REM sleep where the brain is still highly active, and one can still actively form thoughts of their choosing despite being in what is perceived as deep sleep.

This could be a tease at potential research by Kang to be able to Dreamwalk to multiple Variants at once while still controlling the body of the Variant casting the Dreamwalk spell.

This would turn one tyrannical Kang brain into potentially millions, acting as somewhat of a Dreamwalking Mutliversal hive mind per se, which could cause problems when Earth's Mightiest Heroes go up against him.

Loki Season 2 continues its run on Disney+ with new episodes debuting every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET until Thursday, November 9.