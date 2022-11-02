Loki Season 1 Alternate Ending FINALLY Revealed by MCU Artist (Photos)

Loki once had a far different ending than what fans saw in the show's freshman run.

In the big finale of Tom Hiddleston's debut Disney+ solo project, the God of Mischief, alongside Sylvie, stumbled into the house of He Who Remains. This mysterious figure, who also happens to be a Variant of the Multiverse Saga's big overarching villain, made it clear to them that he had been protecting existence from his alternate selves.

Sylvie, who was out for revenge, wasn't having it. But even with Loki pleading for her not to, she ended Kang's life.

This immediately set off a domino effect, one that separated the two allies and threw Loki into an alternate TVA where no one knew who he was. Needless to say, it was quite the pickle—one in which audiences are still anxiously waiting to see resolved.

Marvel

Now, it's been revealed that not only did Loki once end very differently, but it also would have been quite a happy ending for the reformed villain.

Loki's Alternate Ending Revealed

Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series was just released to the world, and within it, an alternate ending for the show has now been revealed.

According to Visual Development Concept Illustrator Wesley Burt, there was originally going to be a "sendoff for Loki," which would have seen the former villain "depart off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm:"

"These [suit designs] were going to be... for our sendoff for Loki... it was going to be his suit change at the end. He's grown and changed, and he's more at peace at this point. He was going to depart off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm..."

From looking at these designs, it seems that Tom Hiddleston's swagger would have been in full effect.

Marvel

Some of the looks were meant to "[incorporate] a bit of the TVA uniform," while others leaned more into an "enlightened, yoga-practicing" version of the character:

".... and so some of the designs were incorporating a bit of the TVA uniform that he had been wearing throughout the season—like a customized version of it—and then some are based on various Lokis from different comics. The ones in the billowy white and black robes were both like an enlightened, yoga-practicing Loki, or something like that."

Marvel

Then there were the outfits that had more of a "swashbuckler" feel to them:

"I also liked the idea that he's a swashbuckler too—so there were a few of them that have that feel with a half coat and the double belts, straps, and things on the jacket."

Marvel

Tom Hiddleston Was Denied His Happy Ending

Needless to say, this is a very different outcome than what fans got in the final product. It also goes to show that Marvel Studios wasn't always planning to continue the series with additional seasons—theoretically.

Though, one has to wonder how this kind of ending was ever in the cards when they knew that they'd be introducing Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. It's hard to see any version of the story with the big bad's intro also having Loki ride off into the Multiversal sunset.

But would this sendoff have meant the end of the character or simply the end of the Disney+ series?

One would have to guess the latter was more likely. It's probable that most timelines would've ended up leading to Hiddleston playing a part in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars—yes, even this one.

Loki is now streaming on Disney+, and Season 2 is expected to air at some point summer.