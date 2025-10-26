Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Loki's Biological Mother - And She Looks Stunning

More than a decade after Loki was first introduced into the MCU in Thor (2011), his real, Frost Giant mother was finally revealed by Marvel Studios. Throughout his early years in the MCU, Loki always struggled with his adoptive parents, Odin and Frigga. It was revealed early on that Loki was a Frost Giant, and his father was revealed to be the main antagonist of Thor, but Loki's mother was never featured.

Photos of Loki's real mother were officially revealed in the art book for Loki Season 2. Specifically titled Marvel Studios' Loki: Season Two - The Art Of The Series, the book, which was officially released on August 5, 2025, contains concept art pieces of Loki's birth mother.

Marvel Studios

One of the photos of Loki's birth mother showcases her with a baby. Since an adult Loki is standing behind her and looking on, it can be assumed that she is interacting with Loki when he was a baby.

Marvel Studios

That particular piece of concept art includes a detailed look at what Loki's mother's character design looks like, with her Frost Giant facial features on full display.

Marvel Studios

Other images include Loki's mother wearing different outfits. For example, one piece features her wearing a brown, cloth-like material that looks similar to a dress, while another piece has her sporting a two-piece outfit with some fur on it.

Marvel Studios

Some other outfits she has in the concept art include a one-piece version of the fur outfit, and another version of the dress from the first image that is a white or light gray color.

Marvel Studios

Another version of Loki's mother had her wearing the dress with a fur cloak on top of it. Then, the last image appears to showcase more traditional robes.

It is worth noting that, in the art book, Marvel Studios visual development supervisor Jackson Sze commented on the science behind creating concept art for Loki's mother for Loki Season 2.

According to Sze, the team was thinking about what could be "some of the biggest beings in Marvel Comics that Loki could interact with." However, they also thought it could be beneficial to "revisit Loki's past:"

"We knew from the get-go that Loki was going to become very powerful at the end. Whether that was as the God of Stories or somehow connected to the Multiverse. In my images, I was borrowing the visual language that the What If...? series has created for the Multiverse and kind of put Loki in charge of that. And then we were thinking, 'What would be some of the biggest beings in Marvel Comics that Loki could interact with?' They don't come much bigger than the Living Tribunal in Adam's images. We were going as cosmic as we dared to, but also there was some talk about maybe revisiting Loki's past."

Going to Loki's past led the team to think about exploring "Loki's Frost Giant origins with his mother," which is where the concept art of his birth mother came from:

"[Visual Development Concept Illustrator] Mushk Rizvi explored some concepts of Loki's Frost Giant origins with his mother. As visual designers working at Marvel Studios, we get the opportunity to think about the past and future of a character and how to make them really compelling to the audience. At the beginning of a project, we are very thankful and lucky to have the time and the creative space to explore the wildest ideas that our artists can come up with."

Ultimately, that concept art was never brought to life, and Loki's birth mother has still never been officially revealed on-screen in a Marvel Studios project. However, since the art book for Loki Season 2 is an official book from Marvel Studios, the company has technically revealed the character for the first time.

Will Loki's Mother Ever Be Revealed?

Even though Loki's mother didn't make it into Loki Season 2, she could still be revealed in a Marvel Studios project at some point. Tom Hiddleston has been confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday, and certain reports have indicated that he will play a major role in that film.

It is possible that, since he is now the God of Stories, Loki's mother could be revealed in a quick scene in Avengers: Doomsday. The first time Loki is seen in the upcoming movie could feature him in a scene with her. That would be a major moment for MCU fans, and a great way to introduce Loki in the movie.

It could also be effective to use Loki's mother in Doomsday in a scene with Doctor Doom. It seems as though Doom will be seeking Loki out in the movie, so it is hard to think of a better way for Doom to make his presence known to Loki than to somehow interrupt him while he is interacting with or at least observing his mother in some way.