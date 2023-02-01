New LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Update Released, Confuses Fans

A brand new update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was recently released on Xbox and PC Game Pass, but did it bring any major changes?

The Skywalker Saga has been out on all platforms for nearly a year, and the game has brought multiple updates and DLC character packs over its lifespan so far.

After being named one of the top five highest-selling games of 2022 due to its massive scope and reinvention of the standard LEGO game formula, The Skywalker Saga is still receiving live updates on a fairly regular basis.

TT Games recently released a new update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Version 1.0.1.4 only went live on Xbox and PC Game Pass, meaning that PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store versions of the game are still running on the previous patch.

YouTuber AZZATRU posted a video on the platform regarding the update, where he highlighted that it didn't address any of the major bugs that the player base has previously noticed throughout the game.

For example, when playing as The Clone Wars' Captain Rex or The Bad Batch's Tech, their blaster bolts are colored red. This is a mistake that has been in the game for some time, and many fans expected the new update to correctly change the color to blue, but the video clearly shows that the new update still has the bolts as red.

AZZATRU

Another bug that has been present in the game is in regard to the First Order Jet Troopers. When a player uses that character's jetpack to fly up into the air, there are no visual effects, and it appears as though the character just begins to float. The YouTube video also showcased that this bug was not fixed in the latest update either.

AZZATRU

Even though no major cosmetic bugs seemed to be fixed in this latest update, the file size is around 2.64 GB, which is the largest file size that an update for The Skywalker Saga.

However, recent reports suggested that the game is set to receive a major DLC update at some point in the near future for The Mandalorian. It is possible that the most recent update file was so big because TT Games is preparing for this DLC, which would most definitely be a fairly large file.

There also were probably multiple bug fixes in the most recent update that have just not been noticed yet, as TT Games has not released any official patch notes regarding the update, but that could change once it goes live on all platforms.

Is The Mandalorian Coming to The Skywalker Saga?

When LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga first launched, players had the option to buy additional character packs from other projects outside of the nine core films - including Season 1 of The Mandalorian.

At a later time, a character pack for Season 2 of The Mandalorian was released, bringing in Temuera Morrison's freshly painted Boba Fett as well as Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano.

Many fans may believe and speculate that another DLC for The Mandalorian will just be the Season 3 character pack since the next installment is set to hit Disney+ on March 1. However, with an update file nearly 3 GB in size bringing no major changes to the content that is already in the game, it seems as though TT Games is gearing up for actual level packs.

The Mandalorian is currently the most popular title in all of Star Wars, and TT Games likely realizes that a full DLC of actual levels based on episodes of the series could bring back a lot of the player base that has moved on from the game after completing all of its content.

However, it is possible that the most recent update did actually address many bugs present in the game that can't really be seen by players. When the update goes live on all other platforms and the patch notes are released, that will likely answer the question of what TT Games is planning on with The Mandalorian.