LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Reveals New Mandalorian DLC Update

A new update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adds back in a fan-favorite glitch from the game's The Mandalorian DLC.

TT Games' latest brick-based digital adventure has become one of its most beloved, as it celebrates all things Star Wars and the brand's extensive history with LEGO.

Since its April 2022 release, the title has seen plenty of downloadable content (DLC), covering the likes of Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian.

While more of these character packs - or even more extensive game content additions - may be in jeopardy as developer TT Games deals with its own internal issues, the UK-based game studio has not been shy in updating the title in more subtle ways.

LEGO Star Wars Mando Glitch Makes a Return

TT Games

After being removed back in April 2022, a new Mandalorian DLC update brought back a beloved LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga glitch.

As revealed in a tweet from developer TT Games, the character duplication glitch - which originally caught the eyes of LEGO Star Wars fans during the game's release - was officially added back into the game.

The glitch originally saw players switching between Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and the adorable Grogu, creating up to 15 duplicate versions of the characters on-screen.

TT Games

The glitch can now be accessed as a cheat code within the game, using the code "CLONE15."

However, for now, it seems as though Mando and Grogu are the only two characters that this glitch-turned-official-cheat can be accomplished with, as TT Games noted in its announcement tweet that gamers "must have The Mandalorian Season 1 DLC" to access the cloning cheat code.

A Nod to the Fans in LEGO Star Wars

While this isn't a ground-breaking expansion for The Skywalker Saga, nor does it bring a beloved character never yet seen before in the minifig form, this little update to the game is a fun new addition to the hit LEGO title.

Bugs and glitches in modern games are a constant, with many developers shying away from these small digital mishaps and doing everything they can to squash them.

However, with this Mandalorian DLC update, TT Games is wearing this particular glitch on its sleeve in a clever wink and nod to the fanbase.

When this glitch originally appeared alongside the DLC's debut, the LEGO Star Wars fandom was ablaze with gamers poking fun at the unintended bug. Now, after more than a year, those same fans can get back into the duplicating fun in an official capacity.

This minute update shows that TT Games is carefully attuned to its fanbase, and are not afraid to wear its mistakes on its sleeves.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.