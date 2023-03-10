New LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga DLC at Risk of Cancellation

Almost a year after its initial launch, new downloadable content for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga could be at risk of cancellation.

The ultimate brick-based Star Wars adventure hit Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC last April, bringing together all nine films in the Lucasian canon into one distinct package.

The title was instantly celebrated and called one of "the greatest gaming adventures in the galaxy far, far away" by The Direct's own Sam Hargrave.

The Skywalker Saga has gone on to become one of the best-selling games of 2022 and received plenty of additional support, including DLC packs for The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and so much more.

LEGO Star Wars DLC at Risk

Star Wars

According to a new report, The Mandalorian DLC for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is at risk of cancellation by developer TT Games.

As reported by Nintendo Life, turmoil at the LEGO Star Wars studio has put the future of reported narrative-based Mandalorian content for the game in jeopardy.

This news comes after a recent leak (via PlayStation Lifestyle) revealed the existence of additional Mandalorian-centric content for the title earlier this year.

Nothing official had been announced about this DLC; however, a recent update for The Skywalker Saga sent fans into a frenzy, as its whopping 3GB file size and relative lack of information surrounding it made some think the title was preparing for the DLC's arrival.

The narrative DLC seems to be different from other additional content that has come to the game. Mandalorian characters have already made their way into the title via downloadable character packs. However, this is the first time "narrative-based" DLC has been mentioned in relation to the title, making one think this could be something a little more substantial.

What Is Happening With the Skywalker Saga?

This news is going to be concerning for fans who were getting their hopes up for more content coming to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

While the title has received plenty of character and ship packs since release, it has yet to get any meaningful story DLC. That means that each new additional character released was an opportunity for fans to play through the missions or explore the open area they already had just with a new skin on their playable character.

All that changed when recent leaks suggested this The Mandalorian DLC was going to be a little bit bigger, potentially adding in missions from the Disney+ series for players to go out and complete.

But the excitement from fans may have been for naught. Developing The Skywalker Saga took a toll on TT Games, as it sought to reimagine what it meant to be a LEGO game.

Shortly after the game's release, news of "nepotism, poor communication between departments, and micro-management” came out from the LEGO Star Wars developer, something that seemingly was still a problem at the studio even after release:

“Overall, they told me that management at the company treated the [Polygon] report and the problems outlined within as a thing of the past. This is despite various employees, including four new sources, voicing concerns about some of the later issues mentioned in the article, such as nepotism, poor communication between departments, and micro-management — problems that are still said to be having a negative impact on morale, staff retention, and TT Games’ next project."

The DLC character packs released up to this point were likely at least close to ready/locked when the game went gold last spring. If morale at the studio has continued to decline, then it likely would negatively impact anything as substantial as this planned DLC seemingly was.

So, as TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive undergo a reported internal mea culpa, it would not be all that surprising if this Mandalorian DLC was a casualty of that.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for purchase now on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.